Richard Erickson Antique Power Show Launches Summer Season

Foundation Grants Open Access in 2025 to Pristine & Priceless Museum Collections

WALLSBURG, UTAH, UT, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Richard W. Erickson Foundation launches its 2025 season with the expanded Antique Power Show June 20-22 in Wallsburg, Utah. Its newest museum acquisitions are ready to amaze on those days with other popular public events planned throughout the summer. Paved pathways among its 24 buildings make the museum more wheelchair accessible.“The Antique and Classic Power Museum has vintage classic cars, motorcycles and other motorized vehicles like no other in the Intermountain West,” states Robert Muir, co-chairman for the Foundation. “We’re getting thumbs up for our improved displays from educational groups on private tours riveted to the history of powered machinery.Seeing grandparents return for a second tour with young people is very satisfying.”Features of the Museum Include:● Hundreds of classic motorcycles, automobiles & farm equipment● Round circle track for cyclekarts, tractor pulls, and minibikes.● Paved air strip for RCA hobbyists● Authentic early era filling station● The original Shoe Shop from Salt Lake City’s North Temple● Vintage domestic buildings with home goods on display● Pioneer Village displaying original equipment once owned by Salt TimesSummer Events Include:● Antique Power Show: June 20-22● TedFest: July 18-20● Wasatch Boomerfest: August 22-24“Among the Museum’s most popular events is our classic Boomerfest rock festival,” states David Chappuies, Boomerfest coordinator. “With plenty of space for cars and RVs, we keep our two stages rocking with people movers shuttling back and forth from the museum to our field of rock. More than 100 RV’s made a weekend of it last year with thousands of fans. Food trucks feed the masses.”As part of the Erickson Foundation’s efforts to educate, entertain and keep Utah’s rich history alive, the foundation has special public events held at the museum. To learn more about the museum, to schedule a group tour, or purchase tickets for summer events, visit the Foundation’s website here The FoundationNestled in the Wasatch Mountains just 30 minutes from Heber and Orem, Utah, lies one of Utah’s extraordinary gems. Curated by the Richard W. Erickson Foundation, the Antique and Classic Power Museum houses a comprehensive collection of America’s powered past, spanning the transition from horse to steam to piston power throughout the industrial revolution and beyond. One of the largest such collections in the Intermountain West, the Museum takes you back to a time when technology started easing the workload of agricultural living, an eye-popping trek through time.

