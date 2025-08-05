Mobile License Office Coming to Missouri State Fair

JEFFERSON CITY, MO —

For the first time, the Missouri Department of Revenue’s Mobile License Office will be operating at the Missouri State Fair, held August 7-17 in Sedalia, Missouri.

The DOR mobile office will be located on Show Avenue near the Centennial Entrance at Gate 12. The fully equipped office will offer motor vehicle and driver license services to fair goers. Attendees will be able to renew vehicle registrations, apply for or renew driver license and ID cards, update license information, and more.

The DOR mobile license office will be open daily during the fair, from 10 am to 5 pm. Customers will need to bring all necessary documents for transactions.

For more information about the Missouri State Fair, visit mostatefair.com. For information on DOR Services and required documentation, visit dor.mo.gov.

###