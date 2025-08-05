Prof. Shankargouda Patil selected as Top Professor and Innovator of the Year in Translational Research by IAOTP

Prof. Shankargouda Patil will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Shankargouda Patil, Director of Translational Science and Digital Health Innovation, was recently selected as Top Professor and Innovator of the Year in Translational Research for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over a decade and a half of experience in the industry, Dr. Patil has certainly proven himself in his field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Dr. Patil. currently serves as a Professor and Director of Translational Science and Digital Health Innovation at the College of Dental Medicine, Roseman University of Health Sciences, South Jordan, Utah, USA. He also holds an appointment as Visiting Professor of Oral Pathology at the School of Dental Medicine, University of Siena, Italy.From 2016 to 2022, Dr. Patil served as an Associate Professor in the Department of Maxillofacial Surgery and Diagnostic Sciences (Division of Oral Pathology) at the College of Dentistry, Jazan University, Saudi Arabia.He is the Editor-in-Chief of The Journal of Contemporary Dental Practice (JCDP), and serves on the editorial boards of numerous leading international dental and medical journals. With over 300 peer-reviewed publications in impact-factor journals, his work spans oral pathology, oncology, and innovations in dental education and digital health.Dr. Patil is a Fellow of the Royal College of Pathologists (UK), the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow (Faculty of Dental Surgery), the International College of Dentists, the Pierre Fauchard Academy, and the ADEA Leadership Institute. A recognized international speaker, he has delivered invited lectures at major dental and medical conferences across the globe. He has been honored as a Top Educator and Top Scientist by Marquis Who’s Who, where he is also a bibliographic listee.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to public speaking, presenting, strategic planning, negotiation, leadership, advisory boards, research and academic publishing.Before embarking on his professional career path, Dr. Patil earned his Bachelor of Dental Surgery from P M Nadagouda Memorial Dental College and Hospital and his master’s in dental surgery from Shree Balaji Dental College. In 2019, Dr. Patil earned his Ph.D. in Medical Biotechnology from the University of Siena in Italy.Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Patil has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. He was featured in Forbes, Associated Press and was awarded Top Educator and Top Scientist by Marquis Who’s Who. He was named Top 5 Exceptional Leaders to Follow in 2025. This year he is being considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the fabulous Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for his selection of Top Professor and Innovator of the Year in Transitional Research for 2025.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: “Choosing Dr. Patil for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Looking back, Dr. Patil attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. His professional passions lie in advancing dental education and translational research, with a strong focus on digital health innovation to transform oral healthcare delivery and outcomes. Dr. Patil acknowledged the vital role of his Dean, Dr. Frank W. Licari, and President, Professor Renee Coffman, from Roseman University of Health Sciences, whose continued support and mentorship have been instrumental in his professional growth and success. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he envisions a transformative journey over the next 5 to 10 years, recognizing the significant impact that artificial intelligence and augmented/virtual reality will have on various fields, including dental education. He is currently engaged in developing programs that would integrate these technologies and is eager to deepen his focus in these areas to enhance teaching and learning methodologies in dental education, demonstrating their advantages over traditional approaches. One of his key initiatives is the creation of a virtual reality classroom, which aims to revolutionize the way dental education is delivered. He also wants to continue mentoring students, aspiring to one day become the dean of research and innovation, with a long-term goal of serving as the vice president of research for the university.For more information please visit: https://www.shankargoudapatil.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview. IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

