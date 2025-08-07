Adriana’s Foundation Launches Back-to-School Client Appreciation Gift Across SoCal

Join us August 8th for Adriana’s Back-to-School Giveaway! We’re gifting FREE JanSport backpacks filled with supplies to thank our amazing clients.

Free backpack giveaway! On Aug 8, Adriana’s clients with school-aged kids get a JanSport + supplies after any office visit. While supplies last!

Giving back has always been at the heart of what we do. Through Adriana’s Foundation, we’re proud to provide these backpacks to families in our communities.” — Adriana Gallardo

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adriana’s Foundation, created by Adriana’s Insurance to give back to the community, is proud to announce an exclusive Back-to-School Client Appreciation Gift. The Foundation will offer free JanSport backpacks filled with essential school supplies to Adriana’s Insurance customers with school-aged children across Southern California. The initiative is open to all clients who process a transaction at any of the company’s offices on Friday, August 8th, 2025.The project aims to ease the financial burden of back-to-school shopping while reinforcing the Foundation’s commitment to supporting local communities. “Giving back has always been at the heart of what we do. Through Adriana’s Foundation, we’re proud to provide these backpacks to families in our communities.” said Adriana Gallardo, Founder of Adriana’s Insurance and Adriana’s Foundation. They continued, affirming that the project is about more than just school supplies— “It’s a reminder that Adriana’s is here to support and uplift the people we serve every day.”This program is part of the Foundation’s broader mission to deliver practical and meaningful support across Southern California. It was created as a way to say ‘thank you’ to the loyal clients who have helped build the Adriana’s family, and reflects the company’s long-standing commitment to fostering lasting relationships rooted in education, support, and community.The Foundation also plans to document the campaign with behind-the-scenes content, family testimonials, and real-time social coverage—capturing the excitement and gratitude of recipients throughout the region.EVENT DETAILS:📍 Locations: All Adriana’s Insurance offices📅 Date: August 8, 2025🎒 Eligibility: Must have school-aged children and complete any transaction during the event window📦 Limit: One backpack per client, while supplies last

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.