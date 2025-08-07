Calcasieu Parish Jury Sides with Preston Marshall in $100 Million Irrevocable Trust Lawsuit
Jury Rules in Favor of Preston Marshall in Dispute Over $100 Million Irrevocable Trust
The legal action, filed in 2015 by a family member, sought to cancel half of the trust on the basis of “ingratitude.” The trust is set to mature in 2031 and includes significant tax benefits for the donor. The case marked the first time a Louisiana court considered revoking an irrevocable trust of this magnitude based on such a claim.
After hearing arguments, the Calcasieu Parish jury upheld the trust’s terms and rejected the attempt to undo the gift, delivering a significant legal victory in the realm of irrevocable trust litigation.
Marshall was represented by a legal team led by attorney Hunter Lundy of Lundy LLP, joined by Matt Lundy, Daniel Kramer, Houston Middleton, and Gary Blanchard. The team worked closely with Jeff Chambers and the Susman Godfrey law firm in Houston, along with the New Orleans-based firm Sher Garner.
“This was a deeply emotional family matter,” said lead counsel Hunter Lundy. “Attempting to revoke an irrevocable trust that provided substantial tax deductions based on unjustified claims is extremely rare and difficult. We’re grateful that the jury saw the facts clearly. Justice was served, and I hope the family can move forward in peace.”
In Re: Peroxisome Trust
No. 2015-4582; Div. “E”
14th Judicial District, Parish of Calcasieu, State of Louisiana
