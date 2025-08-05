Heartwarming New Children's Picture Book Inspires Curiosity and Self-Discovery

Author Jim Manzi Introduces “Will You Teach Me How To Purr?” From The Silly Little Kitty Series

NH, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the creative imagination of debut author Jim Manzi comes “Will You Teach Me How To Purr?,” a delightful children’s picture book set to charm young readers and their families. Released on July 24, 2025, this heartwarming story about curiosity, self-discovery, and the quiet wisdom of a mother’s love is perfect for children ages 3 to 8.Inspired by his own experiences with beloved pets and the joys of nature, Manzi’s story follows Maggie, the Silly Little Kitty, as she embarks on an adorable farmyard adventure. Through rhyming prose and captivating illustrations, Maggie learns valuable lessons about growing up and finding her way in the world. Parents and educators will appreciate the positive messages embedded throughout the story, while children will fall in love with Maggie and the fun cast of animal characters she meets along the way.“Living on eleven acres surrounded by wildlife and raising cats gave me an endless source of inspiration,” says Manzi, who resides in a small town in Massachusetts. “This story allows me to share my creative side while teaching children important life lessons in an engaging and meaningful way.”Ideal for bedtime reading, classroom storytime, or an educational moment of connection, this delightful book encourages curiosity and celebrates the wonders of learning.Learn more at: https://sillylittlekitty.com/ “Will You Teach Me How To Purr?” (ISBN: 9781965340943) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $26.99, and the ebook retails for $6.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:The book is part of a series of children’s books called “The Silly Little Kitty Series.” The main character is a small kitten named Maggie. In this book, Maggie hears her sleeping mother purring and wants to learn how she too can purr. Instead of waking her mother, she sets out on an adventure on the farm, visiting other animals with the hope that one of them can teach her how to purr. Each animal she encounters teaches her through rhyme and repetition how they are unique in their own way and cannot teach her how to purr. In the end, Maggie realizes, with the help of her mother’s wisdom, that she always had the ability to purr on her own.About the Author:Jim Manzi lives in a small town in Massachusetts. His home is located on eleven acres that fulfills his love for nature and wild animals. The book’s main character is based on his real life cat of many years ago, Maggie. He currently has two cats, Zachie and Milo. His series of children’s books allows him to express his creative side with the hope of teaching children.About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit http://mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.

