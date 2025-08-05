Lightspeed Alert Wins 2025 Campus Safety BEST Award for Incident & Records Management Software

Being honored with the Campus Safety BEST Award is a testament to our team’s dedication and our partners’ commitment to protecting every student, every day.” — Rob Chambers, Vice President of Product at Lightspeed Systems

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lightspeed Alert , a leader in proactive school safety intelligence, has been awarded the 2025 Campus Safety BEST Award for Best Incident & Records Management Software. The honor was announced at the Campus Safety Conference in Austin, Texas, where top innovators in campus security gathered to recognize outstanding achievements in the field.Celebrating its 10th year, the Campus Safety BEST Awards highlight products that demonstrate exceptional innovation and real-world impact across healthcare, higher education, and K-12 campuses. Winners are chosen by an independent panel of experts for their effectiveness in addressing today’s most pressing safety challenges.“On behalf of the entire Campus Safety team, I want to congratulate this year’s BEST Award winners for their outstanding contributions to the safety and security of our schools, institutions, and healthcare facilities,” said Robin Hattersley, Campus Safety Editor-in-Chief. “Their innovative solutions exemplify the dedication and creativity needed to address today’s complex challenges, making a profound impact on the well-being of countless individuals.”Lightspeed Alert serves over 6 million students in 21 countries, using advanced AI and 24/7 human review to monitor online activity for warning signs of violence, self-harm, and other threats. This approach enables school staff to intervene early and effectively, helping prevent incidents before they escalate and supporting safer learning environments for students and peace of mind for educators and families.Rob Chambers, Vice President of Product at Lightspeed Systems, commented, “We know that today’s students often confide in friends online or hint at struggles through digital channels. At Lightspeed, we believe that proactive student safety means being attuned to these online signals so schools can provide help before a situation becomes a crisis. Being honored with the Campus Safety BEST Award is a testament to our team’s dedication and our partners’ commitment to protecting every student, every day. We are truly grateful for this recognition and inspired to continue advancing school safety technology.”Lightspeed Alert’s recognition as the Best Incident & Records Management Software underscores its vital role in modern campus safety strategies and its ongoing commitment to innovation. By combining sophisticated AI with expert human review, Lightspeed Alert delivers actionable insights that help schools protect their communities—anytime, anywhere.About Lightspeed SystemsWith more than 25 years of serving education, Lightspeed Systems delivers the most in-depth visibility and control to power exceptional schools where students are safe and engaged; technology is compliant and easily managed; and resources are secure and optimized. Purpose-built for school networks and devices, Lightspeed’s cloud-managed solutions include the most effective web filtering, student safety monitoring, classroom management, device management, and data analytics software available. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with a European office in London, UK, Lightspeed serves over 23 million students across 31,000 schools in 43 countries, utilizing 15 million devices.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.