ACES Partner Spotlight: Dow Aero

About Dow Aero

Established in 2002, Dow Aero began as a small, woman-owned certified aircraft battery repair station. Over time, Dow Aero has grown into a diversified aerospace company offering a broad range of services, including On-Site Manufacturing, Avionics/MRO support, and Rotable/Spares solutions tailored to meet the needs of a diverse client base. The team consistently rises to the challenges presented by our customers—often exceeding expectations.

Dow Aero is committed to the highest aviation quality standards. The company operates as an FAA Part-145 and EASA Part-145 Repair Station and holds multiple Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs). Certifications in AS9100, AS9110, and AS9120 further reflect Dow’s dedication to quality and process excellence at every level of operations.

Looking ahead, Dow Aero is focused on meeting today’s demands while anticipating the needs of tomorrow. Through targeted acquisitions and continued investment in advanced technology and equipment, the company is positioned to deliver superior service and quality. “We believe that our customers’ success is our success—and we are dedicated to earning that trust every day,” says co-owner Ronda Hudson-Dowding.

Specialization

Dow Aero is a recognized leader in the manufacturing and repair of airstairs designed to remove the dependency on ground support stairs while delivering unmatched quality, reliability, and regulatory compliance.

Benefits of Partnering with ACES/Commerce at Trade Shows/Events, and Beyond

“Partnering with ACES at trade shows and events provides Dow Aero with valuable exposure to new clients, trusted vendors, and potential talent,” said Hudson-Dowding. “It enhances our visibility within the aerospace community, opens the door to strategic business relationships, and strengthens our recruitment efforts by connecting us with skilled professionals aligned with our mission and values.”

Co-owner William Dowding agrees. “Dow Aero has benefited significantly from ACES and the Department of Commerce beyond trade shows and events—most notably through participation in SAPAC (Source Approval Packaging and Aerospace Consulting) and through facilitated meetings with key legislators, including senators and congressmen. These engagements have allowed us to advocate for industry needs, stay informed on relevant policy developments, and build critical relationships that support our growth and competitiveness within the aerospace sector,” he said. “Additionally, the support provided by ACES and the Oklahoma Department of Commerce through the Oklahoma Innovation Expansion Program (OIEP) Grant has been instrumental in expanding our operations. This funding helped facilitate the creation of new high-quality jobs, supported the acquisition of advanced equipment, and strengthened our capacity to meet increasing demand tied to key contracts—most notably our involvement in the P-8 Poseidon Navy platform,” he noted. “This has directly contributed to our ability to fulfill rigorous defense requirements and scale production efficiently.”

“We’ve also leveraged technical assistance provided by ACES to successfully navigate the Department of Defense’s complex source approval process,” added Hudson-Dowding. “This support has helped reduce delays, improve compliance, and strengthen our competitive positioning for future federal and defense contracting opportunities,” she said. “Furthermore, targeted matchmaking and export support through the Department of Commerce have opened doors to new international markets and strategic industry partnerships, further diversifying our customer base and increasing global visibility.”

Key Benefits of Operating in Oklahoma’s Aerospace & Defense Sector

“As an aerospace company rooted in Oklahoma, Dow Aero takes full advantage of the state’s strong backing of the aerospace and defense sectors,” said Hudson-Dowding. “Oklahoma’s business-friendly climate—enhanced by attractive tax incentives, comprehensive workforce development programs, and the dedicated support of organizations such as ACES and the Department of Commerce—creates an ideal environment for expanding operations and investing in cutting-edge technologies.”

Advice for Aerospace & Defense Companies Considering Oklahoma

Dowding notes workforce quality as well as location and support as salient to Dow’s success. “Based on our experience, Oklahoma’s workforce is exceptional—well-skilled, committed, and fully prepared to handle the complex demands of the aerospace sector,” he said. “Additionally, being close to key military hubs like Tinker Air Force Base offers valuable opportunities for partnerships and contracts that can drive business growth. Furthermore, the state government and entities like ACES are highly supportive and proactive, providing essential guidance on incentives, workforce training, and navigating regulatory processes.”

Learn more about Dow Aero at www.dowaero.com.