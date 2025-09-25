Dollar Tree to Rebuild Marietta Distribution Center Stronger Than Ever

Dollar Tree, Inc., today celebrated the groundbreaking of the company’s new one million sq. ft. distribution center in Marietta, Oklahoma. The milestone marks a significant step in Dollar Tree’s return to the region following the destruction of its prior facility in April 2024 by a devastating tornado. Dollar Tree welcomed state and community leaders including Kevin Stitt, Governor of the State of Oklahoma; James Lankford, United States Senator; and Destry Rushing, Mayor of Marietta to celebrate the groundbreaking at the Marietta facility.

Rendering of Dollar Tree’s future Distribution Center in Marietta, Oklahoma. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Sept. 24, and the facility is expected to open in 2027.

“Today’s groundbreaking is a significant and celebratory moment for Dollar Tree and the Marietta community,” said Mike Creedon, Chief Executive Officer, Dollar Tree. “Our rebuilt Distribution Center demonstrates our commitment to the region, which is inspired by the community’s strength and resiliency. We look forward to welcoming back many of our former associates, creating hundreds of new jobs for the community, and continuing to strengthen our foundation for the future.”

As part of the groundbreaking, Dollar Tree announced $50,000 in community grants to local organizations in the Marietta area. These include the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, Big Five Community Action, Community Youth Services of Southern Oklahoma, Marietta Special Olympics, the Marietta Police Department, and the Love County Fire Department.

“This distribution center represents a renewal of our deep support for the Marietta community and an important step forward for Dollar Tree,” said Roxanne Weng, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Dollar Tree. “We are rebuilding this facility from the ground-up, marking a critical investment for our supply chain and ensuring long-term growth and opportunity in the region.”

The enhanced distribution center, which is anticipated to be fully operational by spring 2027, will serve approximately 700 Dollar Tree stores across the West and Southwest regions of the U.S. The center is expected to bring 400 jobs back to the community.

To learn more about employment opportunities with Dollar Tree, please visit: https://careers.dollartree.com.