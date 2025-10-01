Oklahoma Main Street Announces Annual Award Winners

The Oklahoma Main Street Center announced the winners of the program’s annual statewide awards competition. Finalists were recognized, and the winners were announced during the 35th annual Main Street Awards Banquet on September 30 in Oklahoma City.

Programs across the state competed in 24 award categories representing the “Four Points” of the Main Street Approach, which are Organization, Promotion, Economic Vitality and Design. Panels of outside judges, each assigned to review a specific point, determined the winners. In addition, Program of the Year, the Watonga Bob Shoemaker Award (Program Director of the Year) and the Oklahoma Main Street Legacy Award were also recognized and awarded.

“These awards highlight the dedication behind our local Main Street programs,” said Buffy Skee, director of the Oklahoma Main Street Center. “From community events and restoration projects to passionate volunteers and thriving small businesses, every effort contributes to making our historic commercial districts and urban neighborhoods vibrant and unique. Tonight, we celebrate the achievements of these Main Streets across Oklahoma. Congratulations to all the finalists and winners for your continued efforts in your communities.”

The Oklahoma Main Street Legacy Award is given to an individual who has shown long-term commitment to and belief in the Main Street Program. Randy McFarlin, Ada, Okla., received the 2025 award. Ada joined the Main Street program in 1987, and from day one McFarlin has been a driving force behind its success. A quiet leader, he has united people and resources to make major preservation projects possible, including a transformative downtown streetscape. For nearly four decades, he has championed Main Street locally and beyond, serving on boards such as the Oklahoma Main Street Foundation, the Advisory Board and Preservation Oklahoma. His vision, leadership and unwavering commitment have left an indelible mark on Ada and the Oklahoma Main Street movement.

“Randy is the perfect example of ‘once involved with Main Street, always involved with Main Street,’” said Skee. “Main Street works because of people like Randy who care about their community and want to see it succeed. We are grateful for his involvement not only at the local level but also for the statewide program. He offers his insight, knowledge and experience for the betterment of the program.”

The Watonga Bob Shoemaker Award recognizes the program director of the year and is named after a gentleman who left his mark on the Oklahoma Main Street landscape before his passing in 2010. The finalists this year included Maci Graves, Ponca City Main Street; Cindy Lawrence, Sapulpa Main Street; and Debbie Harrison, Stockyards City Main Street. Graves of Ponca City received the top honor this year.

“Maci Graves exemplifies the very spirit of Main Street — visionary leadership, community-centered action and relentless dedication to revitalization,” said Jeff MacKinnon, past president of Ponca City Main Street. “Her work has not only transformed the physical and economic landscape of our downtown but has also inspired a renewed sense of pride, place and possibility among residents and business owners alike. Since stepping into the role of Ponca City Main Street Program Director, she has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to sustainable growth, historic preservation and community engagement. She doesn’t just manage a program — she builds a movement. She has redefined what’s possible for our Ponca City Main Street.”

To determine the Main Street Program of the Year, the Oklahoma Main Street Center measures various quality ratings for each local Main Street program. The top 10 programs are then asked to submit an essay summarizing their work for the previous year. These include meeting the six Standards of National Accreditation and other activities such as attending quarterly trainings, timely submission of Main Street Award nominations, reinvestment reports and others. This award is a mark of program excellence and measured involvement within the program. The 2025 Main Street Program of the Year is Main Street of Perry.

The 2025 award winners are:

ORGANIZATION: Premier Partner

Enid – Leadership Greater Enid XXXII Best Main Street Community Education Campaign

Enid – Downtown Teen Program Outstanding Community Engagement Effort

Enid – Downtown Tree Project with Whiterock Resources Main Street Hero

Sapulpa – Dave Bennett Best Creative Fundraising Effort

Tulsa Route 66 – East Meets West “Stetsons & Stilettos” Outstanding Public Official

Wilburton – Loran Mayes PROMOTION: Premier Special Event Under 1,000 Attendees

Wilburton – Solar Eclipse Kick Off Party Premier Special Event Over 1,000 Attendees

Pryor – 2024 Bluegrass & Chili Festival Best Main Street Retail Event

Stockyards City – Back Number Scavenger Hunt Outstanding Image Promotion

Tulsa Global – We are CommUNITY Creative New Event

Sapulpa – Cinco de Mayo





DESIGN: Best Placemaking Project

Sapulpa – City of Sapulpa Alley Renovation Project Best Interior Design Project Under $25,000

Yukon – The Knight’s Nook Best Interior Design Project Over $25,000

Sapulpa – James Calley Brewing Co. Best Façade Rehabilitation Under $25,000

Altus – White’s Auto Best Façade Rehabilitation Over $25,000

Sapulpa – James Calley Brewing Co. Best Visual Merchandising

Ada – EVER Boutique Best Building/Business Branding

Ponca City – Aesthetic State of Mind ECONOMIC VITALITY: Best Adaptive Reuse Project Under $25,000

Woodward – Josie Adams Cultural Centre Best Adaptive Reuse Project Over $25,000

Altus – Shortgrass Community Health Center Outstanding Entrepreneurial Endeavor

Muskogee – Watson’s Chophouse on 3rd Outstanding Business Expansion

Yukon – Vacca Coffeehouse & Territory Creamery Best New Business

Yukon – Vladislava’s Czech Bakery & Cafe Business of the Year

Enid – Leonardo’s Children’s Museum

For more information about the Oklahoma Main Street Center, visit okcommerce.gov/mainstreet.