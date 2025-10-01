Oklahoma Main Street Announces Annual Award Winners
The Oklahoma Main Street Center announced the winners of the program’s annual statewide awards competition. Finalists were recognized, and the winners were announced during the 35th annual Main Street Awards Banquet on September 30 in Oklahoma City.
Programs across the state competed in 24 award categories representing the “Four Points” of the Main Street Approach, which are Organization, Promotion, Economic Vitality and Design. Panels of outside judges, each assigned to review a specific point, determined the winners. In addition, Program of the Year, the Watonga Bob Shoemaker Award (Program Director of the Year) and the Oklahoma Main Street Legacy Award were also recognized and awarded.
“These awards highlight the dedication behind our local Main Street programs,” said Buffy Skee, director of the Oklahoma Main Street Center. “From community events and restoration projects to passionate volunteers and thriving small businesses, every effort contributes to making our historic commercial districts and urban neighborhoods vibrant and unique. Tonight, we celebrate the achievements of these Main Streets across Oklahoma. Congratulations to all the finalists and winners for your continued efforts in your communities.”
The Oklahoma Main Street Legacy Award is given to an individual who has shown long-term commitment to and belief in the Main Street Program. Randy McFarlin, Ada, Okla., received the 2025 award. Ada joined the Main Street program in 1987, and from day one McFarlin has been a driving force behind its success. A quiet leader, he has united people and resources to make major preservation projects possible, including a transformative downtown streetscape. For nearly four decades, he has championed Main Street locally and beyond, serving on boards such as the Oklahoma Main Street Foundation, the Advisory Board and Preservation Oklahoma. His vision, leadership and unwavering commitment have left an indelible mark on Ada and the Oklahoma Main Street movement.
“Randy is the perfect example of ‘once involved with Main Street, always involved with Main Street,’” said Skee. “Main Street works because of people like Randy who care about their community and want to see it succeed. We are grateful for his involvement not only at the local level but also for the statewide program. He offers his insight, knowledge and experience for the betterment of the program.”
The Watonga Bob Shoemaker Award recognizes the program director of the year and is named after a gentleman who left his mark on the Oklahoma Main Street landscape before his passing in 2010. The finalists this year included Maci Graves, Ponca City Main Street; Cindy Lawrence, Sapulpa Main Street; and Debbie Harrison, Stockyards City Main Street. Graves of Ponca City received the top honor this year.
“Maci Graves exemplifies the very spirit of Main Street — visionary leadership, community-centered action and relentless dedication to revitalization,” said Jeff MacKinnon, past president of Ponca City Main Street. “Her work has not only transformed the physical and economic landscape of our downtown but has also inspired a renewed sense of pride, place and possibility among residents and business owners alike. Since stepping into the role of Ponca City Main Street Program Director, she has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to sustainable growth, historic preservation and community engagement. She doesn’t just manage a program — she builds a movement. She has redefined what’s possible for our Ponca City Main Street.”
To determine the Main Street Program of the Year, the Oklahoma Main Street Center measures various quality ratings for each local Main Street program. The top 10 programs are then asked to submit an essay summarizing their work for the previous year. These include meeting the six Standards of National Accreditation and other activities such as attending quarterly trainings, timely submission of Main Street Award nominations, reinvestment reports and others. This award is a mark of program excellence and measured involvement within the program. The 2025 Main Street Program of the Year is Main Street of Perry.
The 2025 award winners are:
ORGANIZATION:
Premier Partner
Enid – Leadership Greater Enid XXXII
Best Main Street Community Education Campaign
Enid – Downtown Teen Program
Outstanding Community Engagement Effort
Enid – Downtown Tree Project with Whiterock Resources
Main Street Hero
Sapulpa – Dave Bennett
Best Creative Fundraising Effort
Tulsa Route 66 – East Meets West “Stetsons & Stilettos”
Outstanding Public Official
Wilburton – Loran Mayes
PROMOTION:
Premier Special Event Under 1,000 Attendees
Wilburton – Solar Eclipse Kick Off Party
Premier Special Event Over 1,000 Attendees
Pryor – 2024 Bluegrass & Chili Festival
Best Main Street Retail Event
Stockyards City – Back Number Scavenger Hunt
Outstanding Image Promotion
Tulsa Global – We are CommUNITY
Creative New Event
Sapulpa – Cinco de Mayo
DESIGN:
Best Placemaking Project
Sapulpa – City of Sapulpa Alley Renovation Project
Best Interior Design Project Under $25,000
Yukon – The Knight’s Nook
Best Interior Design Project Over $25,000
Sapulpa – James Calley Brewing Co.
Best Façade Rehabilitation Under $25,000
Altus – White’s Auto
Best Façade Rehabilitation Over $25,000
Sapulpa – James Calley Brewing Co.
Best Visual Merchandising
Ada – EVER Boutique
Best Building/Business Branding
Ponca City – Aesthetic State of Mind
ECONOMIC VITALITY:
Best Adaptive Reuse Project Under $25,000
Woodward – Josie Adams Cultural Centre
Best Adaptive Reuse Project Over $25,000
Altus – Shortgrass Community Health Center
Outstanding Entrepreneurial Endeavor
Muskogee – Watson’s Chophouse on 3rd
Outstanding Business Expansion
Yukon – Vacca Coffeehouse & Territory Creamery
Best New Business
Yukon – Vladislava’s Czech Bakery & Cafe
Business of the Year
Enid – Leonardo’s Children’s Museum
For more information about the Oklahoma Main Street Center, visit okcommerce.gov/mainstreet.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.