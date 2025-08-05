Laura Sawosko's Song 'The Songwriters' Scores Prestigious Placement on Famed Music Row

Lyric Lane was established during Motif on Music Row's Songwriters' Week. This is a permanent, growing display of hit songs handwritten on various mediums by the songwriters who wrote them.

Singer-songwriter's love letter to the songwriter community is showcased at boutique hotel Motif on Music Row's Lyric Lane.

When we leave our day jobs, that's when our work begins. Writing songs that will outlive us, you'll be playing for your kids.” — Laura Sawosko, “The Songwriters”

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nashville-based artist Laura Sawosko received the honor of having the lyrics to "Songwriters," her homage to the often-underappreciated community, hung in the glamorous Music Row all-suite hotel lobby.The gifted artist -- who released her sixth album, “Not What I Do,” in April -- doesn't sugarcoat the many challenges songwriters face thanks to streaming and the infiltration of AI. Instead, she digs right into the tenacity it takes to make it as a songwriter — particularly in the saturated Nashville market — and how one must love putting pen to paper to pursue it."When we leave our day jobs, that's when our work begins,“ sings Sawasko about the incessant grind, "Writing songs that will outlive us, you'll be playing for your kids." Sawasko's personal account is on par with how outspoken the community has been of late. With top songwriters speaking out left and right about the industry power imbalance, Sawasko's song is right on point. She addresses what so many are asking for, which is to make a liveable wage.Yet, in a city like Nashville, where an expertly crafted song is still valued, Sawasko has found her tribe. She considers it a privilege to have the honest lyrics she is known for hung in a hall beside her heroes. "To have my song lyrics hung next to people who I have seen in concert playing them in real life and besides icons like Chris Stapelton, who I so admire, makes me feel extremely humbled and grateful."About Laura SawoskoLaura Sawosko is a Nashville-based singer-songwriter and pianist who has released five albums, including “The Songwriters” in 2019. With influences from artists like Brandi Carlile, James Taylor, and Lori McKenna, Laura creates deeply personal songs with rich, poetic lyrics and a distinctive Americana sound. Her music has been praised for its vulnerability and raw emotional energy, drawing listeners in with its authenticity and depth.About Motif on Music RowMotif offers 133 suites for short visit and extended stays in the heart of Music Row at a competitive price. Sparing no amenity or detail, each suite is outfitted with a full kitchen (which includes a full-sized refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher, pots, pans, plates, silverware–everything you need to make an en-suite meal), a dining area, living room, study/work area, separate bedroom, sizable bathroom with smart, fog-free mirrors, as well as a washer and dryer. Additionally, Motif offers a world-class fitness center, heated rooftop pool with cabanas and sunbeds, pool lounge, a doggy spa and park, gated and secure parking and more.

