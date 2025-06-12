All Points and Quantum Space Strike Payload Processing Agreement for Ranger Missions

Quantum Space has selected Florida-based All Points Logistics, LLC (All Points) for spacecraft processing services for future Ranger missions.

COCOA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Space has selected Florida-based All Points Logistics, LLC (All Points) for spacecraft processing services for future Ranger missions. Beginning in 2026, All Points’ new “Space Prep” service will support pre-launch Ranger integration and checkout in specialized facilities at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

The Ranger spacecraft is an advanced, maneuverable, mission-adaptable platform designed to deliver space superiority across defense and commercial missions and extend the life and value of critical orbital assets for commercial and government satellites.

“We are excited to partner with All Points Logistics for our upcoming Ranger missions,” said Sue Hall, Chief Operating Officer of Quantum Space. “Having an anchor organization with the facilities and expertise right here on the Space Coast is critical to our operational goals—particularly as payload processing and hosting become increasingly central to our future missions.”

Located near NASA’s iconic Vehicle Assembly Building, the main Space Prep complex at Kennedy Space Center will offer over 500,000 square feet of versatile and secure clean room processing bays, storage space, office space, and control centers. The facilities will be suitable for a variety of pre-launch assembly, integration, fueling, and test operations and provide a central coordination point for specialty transportation worldwide. For the first time, spacecraft operators can acquire everything needed to move a spacecraft from the factory to the launch pad and prepare it for flight from a single source with Space Prep.

“We welcome Quantum Space into our growing customer community,” said All Points CEO Phil Monkress. “Ranger is a game changer for on-orbit refueling and in-space maneuverability. Space Prep is a game changer for pre-launch ground operations. Together we are breaking new ground in operationally responsive space missions.”

About Quantum Space

Quantum Space continues to position itself as a core player in the future defense architecture of the United States—advancing mission resilience, multi-domain deterrence, and strategic presence beyond GEO.

About All Points

For 28 years, All Points has been a leading solutions provider to a diverse array of government and commercial customers, now with operations in multiple states across the USA. All Points offers development and systems integration in mission critical domains such as space, defense, and cyber. In 2021, All Points developed Space Prep to focus exclusively on space launch infrastructure-as-a-service. For more information, visit AllPointsLLC.com or SpacePrep.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.