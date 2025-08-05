THREE International Welcomes Three New Scientific Advisory Board Members
Left to right: Dr. Deirdre Leake, Dr. Roy Rong, Professor Sastia Putri. Three new members join THREE International's SAB.
World-renowned experts in medicine, wellness, and biotechnology join proactive wellness company’s advisory board
“At THREE, we leverage science to redefine what’s possible,” said Dr. Dan Gubler, Chief Scientific Officer at THREE. “We are honored to welcome these visionary experts to our Scientific Advisory Board as we continue to pioneer new frontiers in proactive wellness and cellular absorption technology.”
Dr. Roy Rong, a physician-scientist and healthcare executive, brings decades of global experience from across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. With a doctorate in medicine from Kiel University and postdoctoral research at Harvard Medical School, Dr. Rong has led breakthrough work in urologic oncology and psychosomatic medicine. He currently serves as General Manager for AtriCure China and is the Founder and Chief Medical Officer of the International Health and Medical Association.
Dr. Deirdre Leake is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon with nearly two decades of experience in private practice. A recognized leader in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery, she is a long-standing contributor to the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ABFPRS) and serves on several committees with the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS). Dr. Leake is passionate about the role of skin health in overall wellness.
Professor Sastia Putri is an award-winning scientist and Associate Professor at Osaka University, specializing in metabolomics with applications in food science and microbiology. Originally from Indonesia, she has earned international recognition—including the L’Oréal For Women in Science Award and the Metabolomics Society President’s Award—for her research into natural food compounds like coffee and tempeh. Beyond the lab, Professor Putri co-founded PT Arumia Kharisma Indonesia to export high-value functional foods to Japan and launched Bright Squad, a wellness community focused on preventive health.
The THREE Scientific Advisory Board plays a critical role in shaping the company’s formulation standards, product development, and long-term scientific strategy. With these new additions, THREE continues to advance its mission of unlocking nature’s secrets—rooted in science—for a healthier, more vibrant world.
About THREE International
THREE™ has redefined the science of supplementation with cutting-edge cellular absorption technology, ensuring that our products are efficient, effective, and unbeatably bioavailable. Behind our world-leading, advanced delivery products is our scientific community, a team of leaders, led by Dr. Dan Gubler, from across the medical field.
Our mission is twofold: improve quality of life through holistic health education and to inform the development of world-leading advanced delivery products. THREE™ is a movement led by Daniel Picou, Founder & CEO, that is changing lives around the world by delivering functionally superior, science-based products. Learn more at: threeinternational.com.
