Love Three Kicks Off First-Ever Service Saturday with Local Volunteer Event Supporting Youth in Crisis
Independent nonprofit begins grassroots movement to support vulnerable youth with localized acts of service and community partnership
This intimate event marked the beginning of Love Three’s hands-on mission to show up with compassion, meet real needs, and make love visible through action. Volunteers—made up of THREE International leadership and local Brand Ambassadors—served at a residential home for youth navigating vulnerable circumstances, offering time, energy, and encouragement to help support both staff and residents.
“This is just the beginning,” said Daniel Picou, Founder and CEO of THREE International and a driving force behind the creation of Love Three. “It’s a reflection of the kind of work we believe in—quiet, personal, and rooted in love. This is where change begins.”
Love Three was created to be a catalyst for exactly this kind of impact. Built on the belief that giving is personal, the organization is committed to addressing the growing crisis of childhood trauma and adversity. Research shows that up to 90% of children in foster care experience at least one traumatic event. Globally, nearly one in five children—over 473 million—are impacted by violence, hunger, disrupted education, or emotional neglect.
“We know we can’t fix every problem overnight,” Picou continued. “But what we can do is show up. This pilot event allowed us to listen, learn, and build the framework for something we hope to scale across communities around the world.”
While this initial Service Saturday was designed to help shape future efforts, Love Three will soon open the doors for broader volunteer participation. Plans are underway for more service and giving opportunities across the globe, each shaped by local needs and the belief that one act of service—offered with love—can change a life.
To learn more or to get involved in an upcoming Service Saturday, visit www.lovethree.org.
About Love Three
Love THREE is a movement rooted in generosity, dedicated to transforming the lives of children and youth in need, wherever they are. A nonprofit organization focused on serving children and youth in need through hands-on service and strategic giving, Love Three exists to create real impact in local communities by addressing tangible needs and investing in the next generation.
