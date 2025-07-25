THREE International Officially Launches Malaysia and Taiwan Markets, Deepening Global Footprint

THREE International works to redefine the science of supplementation, delivering healthy options to PEOPLE, greater PURPOSE through our caring community, and a dynamic PLATFORM for entrepreneurship.

New offices, localized support, and full market operations bring wellness, opportunity, and momentum to entrepreneurs across Asia.

This expansion is about more than new offices—it’s about deepening our connection to...a global family of empowered entrepreneurs and wellness advocates.”
— Daniel Picou, CEO and Founder of THREE International
SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THREE International, a global wellness company known for science-backed, bioavailable solutions, announced Thursday the official launch of full market operations in Malaysia and Taiwan, accompanied by the opening of new corporate offices in both countries. This expansion marks a major milestone in the company’s mission to bring proactive wellness and entrepreneurial opportunity to individuals across the globe.

With a strong and growing presence in markets throughout North America and Asia, THREE’s launch of fully operational offices in Malaysia and Taiwan reflects the increasing demand for its premium products and the company’s long-term strategy for global impact.

“This expansion is about more than new offices—it’s about deepening our connection to the people we serve,” said Daniel Picou, Founder and CEO of THREE International. “We are building a global family of empowered entrepreneurs and wellness advocates, and we are honored to officially welcome Malaysia and Taiwan into that mission.”

Empowering a Community

With full market launch status, both new and existing Brand Ambassadors in Malaysia and Taiwan now enjoy enhanced tools and resources to grow their wellness businesses with confidence. This includes localized logistics, customer support, and product access, along with entry to a broader ecosystem of leadership development, peer mentorship, and earning opportunity through THREE’s trusted direct sales model.

Brand Ambassadors in these regions will also benefit from tailored support systems, including regional training events, multilingual educational materials, market-specific promotions, and full integration into the global THREE community—all designed to support growth.

Consumers in Malaysia and Taiwan now have direct access to THREE’s most sought-after offerings, including its flagship wellness formulas and the rapidly growing Visage skincare line, which includes neurocosmetic innovations and quorum-sensing botanical technologies.

Celebrating Growth and New Beginnings

To commemorate the official launches, THREE hosted grand showcase events in both Malaysia and Taiwan—bringing together Brand Ambassadors, guests, and leaders for immersive days of business training, product education, and community celebration. From Petaling Jaya to Taipei, these launch events symbolized the powerful momentum and shared purpose driving THREE’s expansion throughout the region.

Start Your Journey

To view the market-specific FAQs and learn more about THREE’s expansion into Malaysia and Taiwan, visit: https://wall.threeinternational.com/markets
For more information about becoming a Brand Ambassador, visit https://threeinternational.com or contact support at support@threeinternational.com.

THREE™ has redefined the science of supplementation with cutting-edge cellular absorption technology, ensuring that our products are efficient, effective, and unbeatably bioavailable. Behind our world-leading, advanced delivery products is our scientific community, a team of leaders, led by Dr. Dan Gubler, from across the medical field.

Our mission is twofold: improve quality of life through holistic health education and to inform the development of world-leading advanced delivery products. THREE™ is a movement led by Daniel Picou, Founder & CEO, that is changing lives around the world by delivering healthy options to PEOPLE, greater PURPOSE through our caring community, and a dynamic PLATFORM for entrepreneurship. Learn more at: threeinternational.com.

Kristi Alvarado
THREE International
kristi.alvarado@iii.earth

Kristi Alvarado
THREE International
kristi.alvarado@iii.earth
THREE International
1441 W Innovation Way
Lehi, Utah, 84043
United States
+1 385-333-3388
