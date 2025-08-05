Starkville, MS Builds on Progress with OpenGov Permitting & Licensing

STARKVILLE, MS, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With a strong tradition of service and an eye toward the future, the City of Starkville, MS is taking the next step in modernizing how it supports residents, businesses, and staff. To meet the demands of a growing community, City leaders set out to enhance permitting operations with a solution that delivers both flexibility and ease of use.Starkville prioritized a system that could offer intuitive online access, adaptable application management, and clear, consistent fee processing. OpenGov stood out for its powerful GIS capabilities, enabling location-specific permitting, and for its proven partnership approach grounded in responsive, ongoing support.Through OpenGov Permitting & Licensing , staff will gain new tools to configure workflows and reduce time spent on manual tasks. Applicants will benefit from a digital portal that simplifies the permitting process—from submission to approval.This investment is part of Starkville’s broader commitment to innovation and public service. By joining more than 2,000 agencies using OpenGov’s purpose-built platform, the City is advancing transparency, efficiency, and trust in local government.OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.Learn about OpenGov’s mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at OpenGov.com

