Cass County, MO Modernizes Road & Bridge Operations with OpenGov Enterprise Asset Management

CASS COUNTY, MO, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cass County, Missouri has selected OpenGov Enterprise Asset Management to modernize its Road & Bridge operations, marking a major step forward in the County’s commitment to efficiency, transparency, and long-term infrastructure stewardship.With OpenGov, the leader in AI and ERP solutions for state and local government, the County will replace manual, spreadsheet-heavy workflows with a centralized system designed to streamline asset management, digitize work orders, and support proactive planning across transportation, stormwater, and fleet operations.OpenGov will digitize operations so the department no longer has to rely on spreadsheets, paper files, and disconnected systems, improving a process that limited visibility and required substantial staff time to manage. County leaders selected OpenGov after County of Lincoln, Missouri, used OpenGov to streamline similar operations.With OpenGov, Cass County will bring all roadway, stormwater, and fleet data into one unified platform, with access to digital work orders, real-time maps of field activity, asset-linked work history, and dashboards that help staff and commissioners understand progress, workload, and costs. This level of visibility will support more defensible budgeting, more accurate three to five-year maintenance plans, and more consistent communication with residents and elected officials.This information regarding assets’ condition, cost, and work history data will be available while delivering map-based views of pavement conditions, gravel and paved roads, ditching work, signage, fleet and equipment overall.OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.Learn about OpenGov’s mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at OpenGov.com

