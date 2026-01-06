City of Ellsworth, ME Advances Operational Modernization with OpenGov Public Service Platform

ELLSWORTH, ME, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Ellsworth, Maine has selected OpenGov to modernize its procurement, contracts, enterprise assets, and grants management.Ellsworth will use OpenGov Enterprise Asset Management and Procurement & Contract Management to replace fragmented, manual systems to address longstanding operational challenges while strengthening transparency, accountability, and data-driven decision-making.For years, Ellsworth relied on outdated and disconnected tools such as yellow notepads, editable spreadsheets, and informal tracking methods to manage assets, procurement activities, contracts, and grants. These systems created inefficiencies, data silos, and limited visibility, making it difficult for staff and leadership to access reliable information or demonstrate accountability. Seasonal population surges further intensified the strain on infrastructure and services, underscoring the need for scalable, modern solutions.“Like many communities, we were managing critical information across too many disconnected tools, which made it difficult to see the full picture and confidently plan for the future,” said Charlie Pearce, City Manager of Ellsworth. “OpenGov gives us a centralized platform to improve accountability, streamline workflows, and use data to better justify investments and serve our community.”With OpenGov, the city will gain defensible data to support budget decisions and long-term planning. Asset management practices were also disconnected from GIS data, limiting the City’s ability to understand asset locations, conditions, and lifecycles in a comprehensive and actionable way.By implementing OpenGov, Ellsworth will establish a single system of record that centralizes data across departments and connects assets to location, condition, and lifecycle information. OpenGov’s platform enables standardized workflows, improved accountability, and real-time visibility, allowing City leadership to move away from reactive decision-making toward proactive, strategic planning.Ellsworth expects to improve operational efficiency, reduce emergency and reactive repairs, and gain clearer insight into long-term capital and staffing needs. Faster, more compliant procurement cycles, stronger contract oversight, and reliable grants reporting will further reduce operational risk while enhancing transparency. Success will be measured by improved asset visibility, stronger accountability, and increased public trust through data-driven decision-making.OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.Learn about OpenGov’s mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at OpenGov.com

