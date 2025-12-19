City of Burien, WA Modernizes Tax Operations with OpenGov

BURIEN, WA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After using a tax system that required manual data entry and lacked integration capabilities, the City of Burien, Washington selected OpenGov, the leader in AI and ERP solutions, to update its business and occupation tax collections.Located just south of Seattle, Burien chose OpenGov for a more modern, reliable solution with strong data security, streamlined integration, and the flexibility to manage multiple revenue streams. OpenGov Tax & Revenue Collection stood out for its user-friendly interface, robust reporting and auditing tools, and proven ability to support a seamless, secure tax collection experience.With the adoption of OpenGov, Burien expects to significantly reduce manual workloads, improve data accuracy, and enhance transparency for residents and businesses alike.Additionally, Burien envisions leveraging the platform not only for business and occupation tax but also for utility and commercial parking taxes, expanding its impact across multiple revenue types.“Burien is excited to take this major step in modernizing our filing and collection of Business & Occupation Taxes. The taxpayers have been asking for an online solution for easier filing and payment options, so the finance team set out to find the best solution to meet the needs of our businesses and the City,” said Casey Headley, Finance Director for the City of Burien. “While searching for the right product OpenGov provided great customer service, a secure log in for our customers, city staff reporting and tracking requirements and is cost effective. “OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.Learn about OpenGov’s mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at OpenGov.com

