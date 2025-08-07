Fish Do the Work: GrazenFilter® Seeks Licensees for Nature-Inspired Pond Pump Pre-filter

The GrazenFilter The top of the filter cage removed showing the intake and backwash manifolds. Fish at Work

License the only pre-filter where fish eliminate pump clogs naturally—fish do the dirty work, giving your company a strong, innovative market advantage.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GrazenFilter, LLC announces a unique opportunity for forward-thinking companies to license pioneering intellectual property behind the GrazenFilter® , an innovative solution reinventing pond care worldwide.The Challenge:Keeping pond pump intakes clear of debris is a major frustration facing pond owners and maintenance professionals. Conventional pre-filters — mesh bags, sponges, buckets, and cages — trap and hold debris. They clog quickly, blocking pumps, starving ponds of needed circulation and forcing owners into an endless cycle of frequent pre-filter cleaning. Weary of being "their pond's trash man", pond owners would love a better solution.The GrazenFilter Difference:GrazenFilter takes a novel new approach by enlisting pond fish themselves for natural, continuous cleaning . This patented pre-filter lets fine debris pass while gently holding larger materials on its thin screen where fish quickly graze and break down the waste . No longer bystanders, fish become integral participants in keeping their water free-flowing. The result is a thriving ecosystem courtesy of a pump that runs at maximum efficiency for months at a time, no pre-filter maintenance required. In addition, GrazenFilter's unique backwash system ensures optimal pump operation during colder periods to augment lower fish activity.A Patent Portfolio Ready to Fuel Your Product Innovation:GrazenFilter’s intellectual property is protected in thirteen countries, including the United States, China, Japan, UK, and Europe, offering broad protection for manufacturing and sales. The broad patented technology accommodates both in-filter and external pumps, and is adaptable to a wide range of pond configurations and pump designs. The patents offer the perfect opportunity for scalable innovation and next-generation designs.Why License the GrazenFilter Patents?For most pond pump designs, debris filtration takes a back seat to standard pump performance metrics. GrazenFilter, however, turns it into a standout feature – one that harnesses nature’s own workforce. Incorporating the GrazenFilter approach offers a crucial market differentiator and a compelling value-add for pond owners. It’s not just about liters/hour, head lift, and power consumption. GrazenFilter adds “near zero maintenance” to the list of compelling features.Call to Action:GrazenFilter, LLC’s primary goal is to identify companies ready to lead the pond care industry into a cleaner, easier, and more sustainable future through licensing of a proven, widely protected, open patent family. If your company is ready to integrate exclusive, game-changing technology, address a universal pain point for millions of pond owners, and launch products unlike anything in your competitors’ catalogs, then contact inventor Steve Roche at steve@grazenfilter.com to explore licensing opportunities or visit www.grazenfilter.com About GrazenFilter, LLC:GrazenFilter, LLC licenses IP for the GrazenFilterpond pump pre-filter. The GrazenFilter takes advantage of fishes’ instinctive food-seeking behavior to keep pond pumps free flowing. Fish clean the GrazenFilter, so pond owners don’t have to.For more information and to see GrazenFilter in action, visit www.grazenfilter.com GrazenFilteris a registered trademark. Patents issued in the US, Canada, Mexico, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Singapore, Belgium, Germany, France, Netherlands, and the UK. The patent family includes method and kit patents both US and WIPO.

