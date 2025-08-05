Smith Company Logo Marc Barnhill

Marc Barnhill Named One of Houston Business Journal’s Most Admired CEOs for 2025

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces that Marc Barnhill has been named to the Houston Business Journal’s list of most admired Chief Executive Officers for 2025. This award honors outstanding leaders in the Houston area who have elevated their companies throughout their tenure.Serving as Smith’s first-ever CEO until his retirement this past June, Marc oversaw all of Smith’s day-to-day business operations and direction. His efforts to foster a culture of innovation and collaboration across the company have helped drive consistent success for the business.“Marc has always led with passion and drive, providing an exemplary standard for everyone at Smith,” said Leland Ackerley, Co-Founder and Director at Smith. “His insight and superb business acumen have shaped our company for the better, and his leadership will leave a lasting mark on us for years to come.”Marc helped pave the way for Smith’s considerable growth during his 35 years at the company. When he took on his role as Chief Trading Officer in 2007, Smith reported USD $300 million in annual revenue and had eight locations around the world. Today, Smith is a multi-billion-dollar industry leader with global offices across four continents.“Throughout his tenure, Marc has helped propel Smith to new, unprecedented heights,” said Bob Ackerley, Co-Founder and Director at Smith. “His expertise and mentorship have been instrumental in developing our next generation of leaders, and we wish him all the best as he embarks on this new chapter in his life.”The Houston Business Journal will be honoring the award recipients on August 21 at the Post Oak Hotel.About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith's Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $2.6 billion in global revenue in 2024 and ranks eighth among all global distributors. Visit www.smithweb.com to learn more.###

