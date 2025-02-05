Celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Week 2025

The Random Acts of Kindness Foundation leads a global movement dedicated to spreading positivity, generosity, and compassion-one act at a time .

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Random Acts of Kindness Foundation (RAK) is thrilled to announce Random Acts of Kindness Week 2025 , taking place from February 9-15, 2025, followed by Random Acts of Kindness Day on February 17, 2025. These are annual events that inspire people in schools , workplaces, and communities to come together and make kindness the norm through simple, meaningful actions.“Random Acts of Kindness Week and Day serve as powerful reminders that kindness is not just an action but a way of life. By participating, people can create ripple effects of positivity in their communities.” said Brooke Jones, Vice President of the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation.RAK Week is more than a celebration—it’s a call to action. Whether through small gestures or larger initiatives, acts of kindness have the power to create meaningful change. Participants are encouraged to inspire, empower, act, and share kindness in their communities.Anyone can take part in RAK Week by performing and sharing acts of kindness—whether in person or online using #RAKWeek2025. Free resources, kindness ideas, and activities are available at randomactsofkindness.org.“In a world that often feels divided, kindness has the power to unite us,” said Rachelle Stubby, Director of Digital Strategy at The Random Acts of Kindness Foundation. “RAK Week is a reminder that even the smallest actions—a smile, a kind word, or a helping hand—can make a lasting impact.”For more information or to get involved, visit randomactsofkindness.org.For media inquiries, interviews, or additional resources and support, please contact:Rachelle StubbyDirector of Digital Strategy & Project ManagementRandom Acts of Kindness FoundationPhone: 303-808-3246About Random Acts of Kindness FoundationThe Random Acts of Kindness Foundation (RAK) is a small, privately endowed nonprofit that invests time, expertise, and resources into its mission, Make Kindness the Norm. The organization is rooted in the belief that all people can connect through kindness and that kindness can be taught.RAK’s mission is achieved by inspiring and facilitating kindness through free resources available for use at homes, in schools and workplaces, and community-wide.

