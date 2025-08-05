COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FOR PALM BEACH & MARTIN COUNTIES NAMES SHELBY HALLBERG, APRIL HICKS VICE CHAIRS OF ADVISORY COUNCIL

Community Foundation Logo Reg. April Hicks Stacey Hallberg

Hallberg to Lead Efforts in South Palm Beach County; Hicks to Focus on Martin County

Their professional expertise and deep commitment to community will be invaluable as we continue to build meaningful partnerships and philanthropic solutions throughout our region.” — Mary Katherine Morales

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties has named Stacey Hallberg and April Hicks as the new vice chairs of its Philanthropic Advisory Council (PAC), a respected network of professionals who provide strategic guidance and thought leadership to strengthen the Foundation’s work across the region. The Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that leads partnerships with donors, nonprofit organizations, and community members to address the region’s chronic and emerging issues.Hallberg will focus on expanding engagement in South Palm Beach County, while Hicks will lead outreach and collaboration efforts in Martin County. Together, they will support newly appointed PAC Chair Tandy Robinson in broadening the Council’s impact and accessibility across both counties.“We are thrilled to welcome Stacey and April into these key leadership roles,” said Mary Katherine Morales, vice president for Philanthropic Services at the Community Foundation. “Their professional expertise and deep commitment to community will be invaluable as we continue to build meaningful partnerships and philanthropic solutions throughout our region.”Stacey Hallberg serves as president of the East Florida Region at Northern Trust, overseeing all aspects of wealth management across a territory that spans from Boca Raton to Jacksonville. Her areas of expertise include investment management, financial planning, private banking, and trust and fiduciary services. Hallberg has more than two decades of experience in banking and finance, including leadership positions in Northern Trust’s Delray Beach and Boca Raton offices. Stacey is a Certified Financial Planner and holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from the University of Florida.April Hicks is a partner at Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Advisors, LLC, serving clients in both Palm Beach and Martin Counties. With more than 32 years of experience, Hicks specializes in estate, gift, and fiduciary accounting, philanthropy planning, and compliance for high-net-worth individuals. A Certified Financial Planner with a multidisciplinary approach, she brings a holistic lens to client service, integrating tax, estate, and charitable giving strategies. Hicks earned her bachelor’s degree from Hood College.To learn more about the Community Foundation’s Philanthropic Advisory Council, visit: https://yourcommunityfoundation.org/philanthropic-advisory-council/ About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin CountiesThe Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the foundation has distributed nearly $250 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the foundation supports initiatives that improve youth and education, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at https://yourcommunityfoundation.org

