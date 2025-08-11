Zylpha Launches August Update with Advanced Professional Features for Court Bundling Platform

Tim Long, CEO of Zylpha Zylpha logo - The Court bundling platform experts

Latest release introduces premium customisation options for legal professionals

"This release represents a major milestone in our commitment to providing legal professionals with the most sophisticated document bundling tools available" ” — Tim Long, CEO, Zylpha

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zylpha , a leading provider of Court bundling software for the legal industry, today announced its latest update for its cloud-based Court bundling platform.The update delivers significant new professional features exclusively for paid subscribers while implementing comprehensive performance improvements across the platform.Enhanced Professional Capabilities Drive User ExperienceThe latest release introduces advanced bundle-level configuration options designed specifically for legal professionals managing complex case documentation. Key new features include intelligent duplex printing support that automatically ensures proper document pagination for physical printing, and customisable separator pages that enhance navigation through large document collections."This release represents a major milestone in our commitment to providing legal professionals with the most sophisticated document bundling tools available," said Tim Long, CEO at Zylpha. "The new features directly address feedback from our legal community and demonstrate our understanding of the unique challenges faced in modern legal practice."Advanced Section Management and Visual OrganisationThis update introduces granular section-level controls, allowing users to toggle pagination settings for individual sections and apply custom colour coding to improve document organisation. These professional-grade features enable legal teams to create highly customised bundles that streamline the time taken to find key documents and meet specific client preferences.The platform now features a distinctive crown icon system that clearly identifies premium capabilities, helping users understand the full range of advanced features available with paid subscriptions.Market Position and Industry ImpactThe legal Court bundling market has seen increased demand for sophisticated digital solutions as legal practices modernise their workflows. Zylpha's continued innovation in this space reinforces its position as a market leader, serving legal professionals who require reliable, feature-rich bundling capabilities for court proceedings.Technical Specifications and AvailabilityThis update is immediately available to all Zylpha users, with premium features accessible to paid plan subscribers. The update includes enhanced compatibility with existing legal software integrations and maintains full backward compatibility with previous bundle formats.About ZylphaFounded in 2004 and based in Southampton, UK, Zylpha is a leading legal technology company specialising in innovative Court bundling software solutions. The company develops cutting-edge tools designed to streamline the document preparation process for law firms and legal teams, helping legal professionals create compliant, professional court bundles efficiently and accurately.Zylpha's technology serves the legal sector by reducing administrative burden and improving workflow efficiency, allowing lawyers to focus on delivering exceptional client service. For more information, visit www.zylpha.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.