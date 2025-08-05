Champlin First Responders to be Honored Prior to Golf Tournament Benefiting The Front Line Foundation on August 15

Hope Hoffman, Daughter of State Senator John Hoffman is scheduled to thank first responders for saving the life of her parents following the June 14 attack

This is our way to thank the first responders who rose from tragedy and saved lives” — Suzanne Holt President and Exec Dir The Front Line Foundation

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Front Line Foundation (TFLF) and Guns and Hoses (Lino Lakes Volunteers in Public Safety (LLVIPS) announced today plans to honor Champlin first responders prior to the Guns and Hoses charity golf tournament on Friday, August 15 at Majestic Oaks Golf Course in Ham Lake.

Champlin first responders, part of Minnesota’s 60,000 first responders will be honored for their bravery and fast response that saved the life of Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette on June 14 when they were shot and severely injured by an intruder who also killed State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark. Hoffman’s daughter Hope, credited for her fast action in saving her parents’ life is slated to attend the ceremony that will kick off the tournament.

“From the tragic events of June 14 came another example of the preparedness and courage of our state’s first responders,” said Suzanne Holt, President and Executive Director of TFLF. “We are honored to be able to begin the tournament with a time of reflection and gratitude for the men and women who helped in saving lives that horrific morning.”

The proceeds from this year’s sold-out Guns and Hoses tournament will directly impact the work of TFLF. Wes Pederson, Chair of LLVIPS, said that beyond raising funds, the purpose of the tournament is to honor first responders who go to work each day not knowing what they will encounter.

“While this tournament is a fun event, it is important we take a moment to pause and reflect on the sacrifices law enforcement, firefighters and EMTs make each day,” said Pederson. “I am looking forward to showing the community the face of bravery as we honor these courageous men and women.”

Since its inception in late 2018, The Front Line Foundation has supported Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, EMTs and members of the National Guard across Minnesota, to grant financial support to families of first responders who have died in the line of duty. The Foundation’s mission is to bridge the gap between the death and benefits being paid, which can help families with ongoing expenses. The Foundation also provides support in the purchase of tactical equipment for first responders which is not included in department budgets. To date The Frontline Foundation has paid out $635,000 in death benefits and equipment funding since it was founded in 2018.

“Hope Hoffman, who was home at the time of the attack has been widely credited for saving her parents life and alerting authorities that others may be at risk,” said Holt. “This is our way to thank her and the first responders who rose from tragedy and saved lives.”



Pre-tournament ceremony at-a-glance:

What: A brief, poignant outdoor ceremony, held near the clubhouse to honor first responders. A color guard will provide the pageantry for recognizing the extraordinary work of City of Champlin police and paramedics for their response to the 911 call for services to Sen John Hoffman’s home.

When: Friday, August 15th 11:45 a.m. to 11:55 a.m. (Media Photo Opp)

Where: Outside on the front lawn of the Majestic Oaks Club House, 701 Bunker Lake Blvd, Ham Lake, MN 55304.

Who: Hope Hoffman, daughter of Senator John Hoffman, Chief Glen Schneider of the Champlin Police Department, and a representative from local paramedics

Why: Recognition of exemplary work of MN First Responders and a message of gratitude delivered from Hope Hoffman.

About The Front Line Foundation:

The Front Line Foundation began as an attempt to help and support our Fallen Heroes, including Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, EMTs, and the Minnesota National Guard. The Frontline Foundation provides support to those who died while in the line of duty, by giving benefit payments to dependents of fallen first responders. Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, and EMT First Responders face armed and dangerous criminals, impaired individuals wielding weapons, even emotionally charged, and threatening domestic disputes. They are The Front Line Defenders of our neighborhoods, towns, and cities who face and diffuse the high-risk, frequently appalling situations we know or hear about, with disbelief, on the news. In addition to providing endowments and support for the families of fallen heroes, The Front Line Foundation will underwrite scholarships and training registration costs for Front Line personnel as well as support preparedness training for safety officers in hospitals, schools, and places of worship. Further, we assist with the purchase of the necessary safety and tactical equipment not currently within the budget of the local unit of government. For more information, please visit www.thefrontlinemn.org

About Lino Lakes Volunteers in Public Safety (LLVIPS)

LLVIPS is organized exclusively for non-profit, public, educational and charitable purposes related to the volunteer organizations assisting various areas of public safety, including but not limited to, the Lino Lakes Public Safety Department: Lino Lakes Explorer Post, Lino Lakes Public Safety Reserve Unit, the Fire Division of the Lino Lakes Public Safety Department, and the Lino Lakes Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). If you would like to make a charitable donation to LLVIPS in support of the Public Safety Department, please contact us at 651-982-2323. LLVIPS is a 501(c)(3) organization seeking contributions to support the Lino Lakes Public Safety Department and the organizations that it supports. Your donations are tax deductible.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.