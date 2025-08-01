Wood Bat Little League tournament in Robbinsdale this weekend to benefit Baseball in Benin, West Africa

21st annual summer baseball classic helps to raise funding for the development of players in West Africa

We're supplying players in Benin with much needed training and equipment to help grow the game globally ” — Wally Langfellow - BIB program founder

ROBBINSDALE, MN, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2025 Baseball in Benin Little League Wood Bat Tournament continues today and runs through Sunday (Aug 3) in Robbinsdale and St. Louis Park.

38 Little League teams from around the Twin Cities metro area will play in this year’s tournament. Teams competing exclusively use wood bats. The tournament is completely run by volunteers and will again benefit the Baseball in Benin (BIB) project which has been going on since 2010 bringing baseball to the small West African nation of Benin.

BIB brought teams to Minnesota from Benin in 2016 and 2018. Minnesotans Gary Tonsager and Wally Langfellow began Baseball in Benin in 2010 with the goal to introduce the sport to the youth of the small, impoverished nation of Benin, West Africa. Currently over 300 players strong in addition to 40 coaches. BIB continues to supply players in Benin with much needed training and equipment including shoes, bats, gloves, catcher's gear, equipment bags, and uniforms.

Fernando Attanon, the President of the Baseball and Softball Federation in Benin will be on hand for this weekend’s tournament along with 21-year-old Beninese player Fidele Akakpo who grew up in the BIB program and is currently playing this summer in a St. Paul Town Ball League. Fidele played in this tournament as a 12-year-old in 2016 with his teammates who were the first players from Benin to come to Minnesota (and the U.S.). Fidele will be umping games this weekend.

All proceeds from this weekend's Wood Bat Tournament will continue to support the BIB project which includes continuing upgrade Benin’s first ever baseball field and shipping equipment to Benin. The Wood Bat Tournament, now in its 21st year, is a great way for the players in Minnesota to connect and help the players in Africa. For more information or to make a donation visit baseballinbenin.org or Baseball in Benin on Facebook.

Media Inquiries contact Wally Langfellow wally@minnesotascore.com 763.537.3317 or cell 612-280-2874

Tournament Game Information

When: Friday 4:15pm and 8:30pm Saturday 9am til 5pm

Where: Lake Terrace Park in Robbinsdale 3769 Crystal Lake Blvd, Robbinsdale

###



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.