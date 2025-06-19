The Front Line Foundation Partners with a Pair of Hastings Business Owners to Raise Money for Local First Responders

Front Line Foundation Hastings Fire Dept City of Hastings PD Check

2nd annual benefit collects thousands of dollars for Hastings Fire, Police and the Dakota Country Sheriff’s office

We are thrilled to partner with like-minded people who want to show support by creating events that bring people together for a great cause” — Suzanne Holt President & Executive Director The Front Line Foundation

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Front Line Foundation (TFLF) announced today the culmination of a first ever partnership with two Hastings business owners to support the Hastings Police Department, the Hastings Fire Department and the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office. The donations raised at a first responders’ benefit will provide support to first responders that department budgets cannot. Working with Tatia Nelson, owner of The Busted Nut Bar and Grill and Nicole Sindelar, owner of the Hastings Golf Club & Events/Hastings Public House, TFLF was able to facilitate the fundraiser, which raised $11,500 on April 6. On June 17, TFLF, Nelson, Sindelar gathered to present the funds to leaders of the agencies.

The event, in its’ second year aims to show support to the men and women who protect the city and the county. Last year all proceeds were given to the families of the Burnsville First Responders killed on duty. The Hastings Police Department will use their funds to upgrade fitness equipment, while the fire department will use the donation to purchase water safety equipment which is imperative for a community situated on the Mississippi /St Croix Rivers.

“We are beyond honored to team up with these generous business owners and make sure the first responders in their community feel recognized for all they do,” said Suzanne Holt, President and Executive Director of TFLF. “We hope this is just the beginning when it comes to collaborating with local business owners to support our local heroes.”

Nelson, whose husband, Phil, is a firefighter /paramedic for the Hastings Fire Department, knows firsthand the show of community support is important.

“This is grassroots fundraising at its’ finest,” said Nelson. “We saw a need and we went for it. We are very grateful for the support and guidance The Front Line Foundation gave us. We are looking forward to working with them for years to come.”

Since its inception in late 2018, The Front Line Foundation has supported Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, EMTs and members of the National Guard across Minnesota, to grant financial support to families of first responders who have died in the line of duty. The Foundation’s mission is to bridge the gap between the death and benefits being paid, which can help families with ongoing expenses. The Foundation also provides support in the purchase of tactical equipment for first responders which is not included in department budgets. To date The Frontline Foundation has paid out $635,000 in death benefits and equipment funding since it was founded in 2018.

“This Foundation is all about supporting local first responders any way we can,” said Holt. “We are thrilled to partner with like-minded people who want to show support by creating events that bring people together for a great cause.”

On Friday, August 15, TFLF will collaborate with Guns and Hoses (Lino Lakes Volunteers in Public Safety (LLVIPS) to put on a charity golf tournament at Majestic Oaks Golf Course. This partnership will combine the resources of both organizations to make the event not only bigger, but more capable of providing additional resources for local heroes. This new event replaces TFLF’s Remembering 9/11 Golf Tournament that was held annually each September.

“Events like the one in Hastings and our upcoming partnership with Guns and Hoses are great ways the public can support our mission,” said Holt. “We couldn’t be successful without our partners and their ability to spread our reach, which in turn better supports our state’s first responders.”

About The Front Line Foundation:

The Front Line Foundation began as an attempt to help and support our Fallen Heroes, including Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, EMTs, and the Minnesota National Guard. The Frontline Foundation provides support to those who died while in the line of duty, by giving benefit payments to dependents of fallen first responders. Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, and EMT First Responders face armed and dangerous criminals, impaired individuals wielding weapons, even emotionally charged, and threatening domestic disputes. They are The Front Line Defenders of our neighborhoods, towns, and cities who face and diffuse the high-risk, frequently appalling situations we know or hear about, with disbelief, on the news. In addition to providing endowments and support for the families of fallen heroes, The Front Line Foundation will underwrite scholarships and training registration costs for Front Line personnel as well as support preparedness training for safety officers in hospitals, schools, and places of worship. Further, we assist with the purchase of needed safety and tactical equipment not currently within the budget of the local unit of government. For more information, please visit www.thefrontlinemn.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.