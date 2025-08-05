Orbis Coffee Positioned to Mitigate Global Trade Risk Amid U.S. China Brazil Coffee Realignment

Taste | Trust | Sustain Orbis Coffee 2025 Brazil Harvest

Orbis Coffee offers supply chain stability as China shifts Brazilian coffee imports amid new U.S. tariffs, reshaping global trade routes.

Trade disruption is becoming the new normal. We give clients certainty. By maintaining diversified origin supply and operating from a globally connected hub, we help our partners focus on growth.” — Justin Clarke, CEO of Orbis Coffee

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the United States’ recent introduction of a 50 percent tariff on Brazilian coffee imports, effective 6 August 2025, China has approved nearly 200 Brazilian exporters for expanded supply agreements. This strategic decision marks a significant shift in global coffee trade dynamics (South China Morning Post, 1 August 2025).

Brazil supplies approximately one third of U.S. coffee imports, equal to around 8 million 60 kilogram bags per year and valued at over 4.4 billion U.S. dollars. The new tariff is expected to disrupt long established supply relationships and expose American buyers to elevated risks of delayed shipments and increased costs.

In contrast, China’s move to grant long term export approvals to Brazilian suppliers allows it to secure consistent volume and strengthen its position in the global coffee market. If the U.S. later revises its trade policy, it may find Brazilian exporters already committed to fulfilling China’s demand.

Orbis Coffee Offers a Stable Solution

Orbis Coffee, the UAE’s leading specialty coffee roaster, offers a strategic alternative for buyers concerned about trade volatility. From its BRCGS certified roastery in Dubai, Orbis sources green coffee from multiple origins including India, Brazil, Vietnam, and East Africa, ensuring flexibility and continuity of supply.

“Trade disruption is becoming the new normal. Our role is to give clients certainty,” said Justin Clarke, CEO of Orbis Coffee. “By maintaining diversified origin supply and operating from a globally connected hub, we help our partners stay ahead of risk and focus on growth.”

Located close to major consumption hubs and free from high risk tariff zones, Orbis provides its clients with the ability to adjust sourcing quickly in response to shifting market conditions. The company combines premium quality with a robust supply strategy that helps partners maintain stability during uncertain times.

About Orbis Coffee

Orbis Coffee is a large scale specialty coffee roaster based in the United Arab Emirates. The company serves premium roasted coffee to global hotels, retailers, and hospitality businesses. With a focus on quality, sustainability, and supply resilience, Orbis Coffee supports clients across the GCC, Europe, and Asia from its advanced roasting facility in Dubai.

