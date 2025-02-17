Orbis Coffee CEO Predicts Rising Coffee Prices Will Challenge Free Hotel Breakfast Coffee in 2025

Dubai-based Coffee Leader Poised to Offer Cost-Efficient Solutions Amid Soaring Global Green Coffee Prices

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Free hotel breakfast coffee, a long-standing hospitality staple, may soon become a luxury rather than an expectation, warns Orbis Coffee CEO Justin Clarke. With global green coffee prices reaching record highs, Clarke predicts that hoteliers will struggle to continue offering complimentary coffee without significant cost-cutting measures or a shift in sourcing strategy.

A review of the latest market trends shows that Arabica coffee futures have skyrocketed over the past year, surpassing USD 438.44 cents per pound as seen in recent market charts. This price surge, driven by supply chain disruptions, adverse climate conditions in Brazil and Central America, and rising freight costs, is creating ripple effects throughout the coffee industry.

“For years, hotels have absorbed rising costs in the F&B sector while maintaining guest expectations for complimentary coffee at breakfast,” says Clarke. “However, with coffee prices at unprecedented levels and continued inflationary pressure on operations, this model is becoming unsustainable. Hotels will need to either adjust pricing strategies, reduce quality, or rethink their sourcing partnerships.”

## Orbis Coffee: A Regional Roasting Leader with a Competitive Sustainable Edge

As a premier Dubai-based specialty coffee company, Orbis Coffee has built its reputation on sourcing, roasting, and distributing high-quality coffee with an emphasis on sustainability and cost efficiency. Unlike many UAE roasters that depend heavily on Latin American imports, Orbis Coffee has strategically diversified its supply chain, focusing on sourcing from East Africa and India.

This regional sourcing strategy provides two critical advantages:

1. Price Stability: By partnering directly with producers in Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, and India, Orbis Coffee reduces dependency on expensive long-haul logistics and fluctuating Latin American supply chains.

2. Supply Chain Resilience: With shorter transport routes and established direct trade relationships, Orbis Coffee ensures more consistent pricing and availability for its customers, including hotel chains, cafés, and corporate clients.

“With our deep knowledge of roasting and distribution, Orbis Coffee is uniquely positioned to offer a pricing advantage in a market where imported coffee is becoming prohibitively expensive” Clarke notes. “While others grapple with rising costs, our direct-trade model allows us to pass on savings to hotels, restaurants, and businesses looking for cost-effective premium coffee solutions along with the knowledge of a BRCGS certified company.”

## Hotels Must Reassess Their Coffee Strategies

The hospitality industry is at a crossroads. Premium and boutique hotels that pride themselves on offering high-quality guest experiences may have to reconsider their approach to in-room coffee, buffet coffee stations, and restaurant offerings. With the sharp rise in raw coffee bean costs, even major hotel brands will be forced to evaluate their supply partnerships and rethink whether free coffee can remain a viable guest perk.

In light of these challenges, Orbis Coffee is already working with leading hotel chains across the UAE and GCC to introduce customized coffee solutions that balance quality and cost. This includes:

- Cost-effective blends utilizing high-quality, regional beans

- Hotel-exclusive private-label coffee programs

- Sustainable, direct-sourced alternatives more to volatile Latin American imports

“For hotels looking to maintain quality while controlling costs, we offer a smarter way forward,” Clarke adds. “Instead of cutting corners, we help hotels optimize their coffee programs, source smarter, and create better guest experiences without inflating costs.”

## Looking Ahead: The Future of Hotel Coffee in the GCC region

As global coffee markets remain volatile in the light of climate change, the UAE’s F&B sector must adapt. Clarke foresees a future where:

- Hotels introduce tiered pricing for premium coffee options instead of offering free refills.

- Locally roasted, East African and Indian coffees become the preferred choice due to pricing advantages.

- Sustainability and traceability become non-negotiable for hotels seeking long-term coffee partners.

“The industry is shifting,” Clarke concludes. “The hotels that survive these cost pressures will be the ones that align with innovative, cost-efficient partners like Orbis Coffee. The days of blindly importing expensive coffee from faraway regions are numbered— regional sourcing is the future.”

For more information on Orbis Coffee’s hotel solutions and specialty coffee offerings, visit https://www.orbis.coffee

