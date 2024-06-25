Orbis Coffee Achieves Prestigious BRC Certification, further Capability Expansion

Orbis Coffee achieves BRCGS certification

Orbis Coffee announces BRCGS certification, highlights the company's exciting roastery expansion plans

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orbis Coffee, the leading name in the Middle East regional specialty processing and roasting coffee industry, is proud to announce its achievement of the BRCGS (Brand Reputation through Compliance Global Standards) certification. This esteemed certification recognizes Orbis Coffee's unwavering commitment to quality, sustainability, and operational excellence in the production and distribution of its premium coffee products.

A Milestone in Quality Assurance

The BRCGS certification is a globally recognized benchmark for best practices in food safety, quality, and operational criteria. Attaining this certification underscores Orbis Coffee's dedication to maintaining the highest standards in its processes, from sourcing the finest coffee beans to delivering an exceptional cup of coffee to its customers. It further underpins the three Orbis Coffee’s pillars of taste, trust, and sustain.

Commitment to Excellence

Founded with a mission to bring the world's finest coffee experiences to its customers in 2007, Orbis Coffee has consistently prioritised quality and innovation. This latest achievement is a testament to the company's relentless pursuit of excellence. By adhering to the rigorous requirements of the BRCGS standards, Orbis Coffee ensures that every step of its supply chain meets stringent safety and quality criteria.

Enhancing Consumer Trust

We are incredibly proud to have achieved the BRCGS certification in the Gulf Region," said Justin Clarke, CEO of Orbis Coffee. "This certification not only validates our commitment to producing the highest quality coffee but also reinforces our dedication to our customers' safety and satisfaction. It is a significant milestone that sets us apart in the competitive coffee industry and enhances the trust our customers place in us."

Capability Expansion

In addition to celebrating this significant achievement, Orbis Coffee also announces its plans for further expansion. As part of its growth strategy, the company will install it's third roaster, a new 300kg batch roaster at its global headquarters in Dubai Industrial City by the end of 2024. This state-of-the-art equipment will enable Orbis Coffee to increase its production capacity, ensuring that it can meet the growing demand for its premium coffee products while maintaining the highest quality standards.

Sustainability and Ethical Sourcing

In addition to its commitment to quality, Orbis Coffee places a strong emphasis on sourcing green coffee within 4000 km of the UAE and always shipping by sea. The company also partners with coffee farmers who employ sustainable practices, ensuring that their beans are not only of the highest quality but also produced in a manner that respects the environment and supports local communities. The BRCGS certification complements these efforts by ensuring that the company's operations uphold the highest standards of responsibility and transparency.

About Orbis Coffee

Orbis Coffee, based in Dubai Industrial City, UAE is renowned for its dedication to crafting exceptional coffee experiences. With a deep passion for quality and innovation, the company sources premium coffee beans from around the world, roasting them to perfection to deliver a unique and unforgettable flavour profile. Orbis Coffee offers a wide range of products, including single-origin beans, expertly blended coffees, and a variety of brewing equipment and accessories.

Looking Ahead

As Orbis Coffee celebrates this significant achievement, the company remains committed to its core values of quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. The BRCGS certification marks the beginning of a new chapter in Orbis Coffee's journey, one that promises continued excellence and innovation in the coffee industry. The planned installation of the new 300kg batch roaster by the end of 2024 is a testament to Orbis Coffee's commitment to growth and innovation, ensuring that the company continues to lead in delivering exceptional coffee experiences.

For more information about Orbis Coffee and its products, visit orbis.coffee or pr@orbis.coffee