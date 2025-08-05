Submit Release
MPD Makes Arrest in Northwest Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest of a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred in Northwest. 

On Sunday, August 3, 2025, at approximately 1:35 a.m., Third District officers responded to the 1600 block of S Street, Northwest, for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, conscious and breathing, suffering a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.  

Officers located the suspect on scene and placed her under arrest without incident. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 61-year-old Willetta Young-Moore of Northwest, DC, was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun). The detectives’ investigation confirmed the offense was domestic in nature. 

CCN: 25117490

###

