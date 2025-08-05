Royal by S.A.I.T. Studio Wins Bronze in A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award

Royal

S.A.I.T. Studio's Exceptional Residential Complex Design Recognized for Excellence in Architecture

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of architecture and design, has announced S.A.I.T. Studio 's "Royal" residential complex as the winner of the Bronze A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of the Royal design within the architecture industry, acknowledging its exceptional creativity, functionality, and positive impact on society.The Royal residential complex design by S.A.I.T. Studio exemplifies the importance of innovative architecture in shaping modern living environments. By seamlessly integrating luxury, sustainability, and functionality, the design showcases how thoughtful architectural solutions can enhance the quality of life for residents while adhering to industry standards and practices. This recognition underscores the relevance of S.A.I.T. Studio's work to current trends and needs within the architecture community.Royal stands out for its unique blend of modern architecture and rich historical heritage, drawing inspiration from ancient civilizations such as the Hitites, Romans, and Byzantines. The design incorporates iconic architectural elements like arches and columns, while offering an array of exceptional amenities. These include a 2,200 square meter seawater pool, a 350-meter adventure water canal, thermal pools, dynamic landscape lighting, and breathtaking sea views from every apartment, creating an unparalleled living experience.The Bronze A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award serves as a testament to S.A.I.T. Studio's commitment to excellence and innovation. This recognition is expected to inspire the firm's future projects, fostering further exploration and pushing the boundaries of architectural design. The award motivates the S.A.I.T. Studio team to continue striving for excellence, contributing to the advancement of the architecture industry as a whole.Project MembersRoyal was designed by a talented team of architects and interior designers from S.A.I.T. Studio. Senior Architect Kemal Cetin and Senior Interior Architect Sait Guray Yalcin led the project, with significant contributions from Architects Burak Bilgin, Nazlican Kars, and Toprak Aydogan, as well as Interior Architect Beyza Nur Emir.Interested parties may learn more at:About S.A.I.T. StudioS.A.I.T. Studio is an innovative architectural firm based in Turkey, dedicated to creating inspiring and sustainable designs that add value to both the environment and society. The firm's recognition as one of the World's Top Companies in 2025 and its success in winning the prestigious A' Design Award highlight its exceptional contributions to design excellence. Through its award-winning projects, S.A.I.T. Studio enhances quality of life, sustainability, and functionality, focusing on smart technology and human-centered design to shape the future of architecture.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and potential to positively influence industry standards in the field of Architecture, Building and Structure Design. The award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who produce work that excels in its thoughtful development, innovative use of materials and technology, and professional execution. Winning designs are selected based on criteria such as innovative use of space, structural integrity, aesthetic appeal, environmental impact, functional efficiency, material selection, technological integration, social relevance, cultural sensitivity, economic viability, design originality, user comfort, energy efficiency, adaptability to change, use of natural light, spatial harmony, safety measures, accessibility considerations, resilience to weather, and integration with surroundings.About A' Design AwardThe A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is a prestigious international design competition that recognizes exceptional architectural projects from a diverse range of participants, including renowned architects, engineering firms, construction companies, and influential brands. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award is now in its 17th year and is organized across all industries, welcoming entries from countries worldwide. By participating in this esteemed award, entrants showcase their design vision, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of architecture and design. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to create a better world by recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that benefit society. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria.Discover more about the A' Design Awards, explore the distinguished jury members, view past laureates, and participate with your own projects at:

