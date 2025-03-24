OptraSCAN Strengthens Leadership and Advisory Board to Drive Global Digital Pathology Innovation

OptraSCAN extended Medical Advisory Board and Leadership Team

SAN JOSE , CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following its successful Series B funding, OptraSCAN , a global leader in AI-enabled digital pathology solutions, has announced a strategic expansion in operations, reinforcing its commitment to advancing digital pathology worldwide. As part of this growth, the company has onboarded distinguished medical advisors and industry leaders to drive innovation and market expansion.OptraSCAN is proud to welcome Dr. Sarah Dry, M.D., Chair of Pathology at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and Dr. Jayanta (Jay) Debnath, M.D., Chair of Pathology at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), to its esteemed Medical Advisory Board. They join an already exceptional board that includes Dr. Jiaoti Huang, Chair of Pathology at Duke University, and Dr. Clive Taylor, Professor Emeritus of Pathology at the University of Southern California (USC). Their collective expertise in pathology and translational medicine will provide critical insights into advancing OptraSCAN’s AI-powered diagnostic solutions, enhancing clinical applications, and improving patient outcomes.Dr. Dry expressed her enthusiasm about joining OptraSCAN, stating, “I believe that OptraSCAN’s commitment to making digital scanners available at affordable prices, their interactive learning platforms, and their innovative patents are essential to achieving the full potential of digital pathology and AI for patients worldwide. I look forward to leveraging my expertise to help OptraSCAN continue evolving its digital pathology and AI solutions to meet the ever-changing needs of patients, pathologists, and clinicians.”Dr. Debnath echoed this vision, adding, “Over the next decade, digital and computational pathology is poised to transform how pathologists diagnose disease. At the same time, digital pathology offers a unique opportunity to improve global health by increasing access to specialized expertise and enhancing diagnostic accuracy and efficiency. I fully support OptraSCAN’s mission to bring cutting-edge digital and computational platforms to healthcare settings worldwide, including low-resource areas where access to specialized pathologists may be limited.”In addition to strengthening its advisory board, OptraSCAN has made strategic leadership appointments to accelerate market expansion and operational efficiency. Stephen Jones, Director of Business Development Europe will lead OptraSCAN’s European expansion, leveraging his extensive expertise in healthcare and digital transformation. Steven Kovler, Director of Business Development (Research) with a strong background in the pharmaceutical and research sectors, will focus on advancing research applications, AI-driven diagnostics, and next-generation pathology solutions “We are thrilled to welcome such experienced and visionary leaders to OptraSCAN. Their expertise will be instrumental in shaping the future of digital pathology and expanding our global footprint,” said Abhi Gholap, Founder and CEO of OptraSCAN. “With our strengthened team and continued innovation, we remain committed to transforming pathology workflows and making digital pathology accessible and affordable worldwide.”About OptraSCANOptraSCAN is a leading end-to-end digital pathology solutions provider, offering AI-powered whole slide imaging, cloud-based storage, and advanced image analysis tools. With a focus on affordability and accessibility, OptraSCAN’s solutions cater to research, diagnostics, and pharmaceutical applications worldwide.For more information, visit www.optrascan.com or contact info@optrascan.com.

