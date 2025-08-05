Eagle Americas Corp. Partners with Bayou Machinery to Expand Coverage in the Southeast

Eagle Americas teams up with Bayou Machinery to boost fiber laser reach and service across the Southeastern U.S.

Eagle Americas grows its U.S. presence through a new partnership with Bayou Machinery in the Southeast.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eagle Americas Corp. is pleased to announce its new partnership with Bayou Machinery, expanding its agent network to serve manufacturers across the Southeastern United States.Based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Bayou Machinery was founded in 2018 by John Bonvillian with the goal of helping manufacturers find the right solutions to get the job done. With over 40 years of combined experience as both operators and consultants, the Bayou team is known for its hands-on approach - supporting clients with machine selection, installation, rigging, training, and service. Their 100,000 sq. ft. facility, the largest CNC machinery storage space in the South, offers full demo capabilities for a wide range of equipment.Now representing Eagle fiber laser and automation systems, Bayou Machinery adds cutting-edge laser technology to its offering, helping regional manufacturers enhance speed, precision, and overall productivity.“Bayou Machinery’s commitment to service, deep technical knowledge, and strong local presence make them a natural fit for our growing U.S. network,” said Chad Jackson, CEO of Eagle Americas Corp. “We’re proud to welcome them as our partner in the Southeast and look forward to delivering even more value to customers in the region.”For more information please contact Eagle Americas at team@eaglelasersusa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.