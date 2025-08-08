North Carolina’s Libertarian Candidate for the U.S. Senate to Impact this High Profile Race

Shannon Bray was the Libertarian Party candidate for Senate in 2020 and 2022.

In the 2020 North Carolina U.S. Senate race, Libertarian candidate Shannon Bray’s 171,571 votes were enough to swing the election.

[Independents, Republicans, and Democrats] -- we’re more alike than different. Let’s start there and build a freer North Carolina together.” — 2020 Libertarian Party candidate Shannon Bray

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- How will North Carolina’s Libertarian candidate for the U.S. Senate impact what may be the most expensive Senate race in history?In the 2020 election, candidate Shannon Bray’s 171,571 votes were 76,000 more than the victory margin of winner Tom Tillis over second place Cal Cunningham. This year, with unaffiliated voters representing more than 38% of the North Carolina electorate, the stage is set for even more interest in the Libertarian U. S Senate candidate for North Carolina.One reason that third party candidates get so much attention is the "spoiler effect." The group FairVote.org describes the spoiler effect as two candidates splitting the vote in a way that the winner earns less than a majority of the vote. In the absence of preference voting or approval voting, this can result in a less popular winner.However, this effect is uncertain, says Mathew Gendle writing for the Elon University News Bureau : "the assertion that a vote for a third-party candidate automatically benefits [a different candidate] is shown to be false."North Carolina Libertarian Party (LPNC) Chair Ryan Brown also rejects the notion of a spoiler in the race: "If voters want to shake up Washington, they should vote for the best third-party candidate in the race."Who will that be? The Libertarian Party of North Carolina expects to make a big announcement soon. We promise to focus on a positive campaign and on ways to make your lives better."What to expect from the Libertarian candidate.What positions can voters expect a Libertarian candidate to take? According to LPNC Vice Chair Bob Drach: "Libertarian positions focus on civil liberties, natural rights, and the non-aggression principle." He says, "These positions include:• "Stop deficit spending. Instead of impoverishing future generations, this policy gives them a brighter future.• "End corporate welfare. Instead of giving tax breaks and subsidies to insiders, this policy is fair. Why should any taxpayer be forced to pay for corporate welfare?• "Reserve education and other public welfare programs to the states. Instead of spending on inefficient and one size fits all federal programs, this policy allows for more local control and innovation.• "Limit Executive orders and excessive regulation. Instead of the President and administrative state usurping legislative powers, this policy restores legislative authority as intended in the constitution.• "Reform criminal justice. Instead of a war on drugs, mandatory sentences, civil asset forfeiture, and other inflexible policies, this policy maintains consequences for criminal behavior while allowing for reform and redemption.• "Enforce immigration laws while allowing common sense legal immigration. Instead of letting in criminals and diverting limited public resources, this policy puts citizens first while helping our country grow with the best talent from around the world."For more information about the policies to expect from next year's North Carolina Senate candidates, visit:- Democrat: https://roycooper.com - Republican: https://www.nc.gop - Libertarian: https://LPNC.org

