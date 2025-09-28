Cape Fear Libertarian Party Freedom Fire Fest Set for October 4th in Hampstead, NC

The 2025 CFLP Freedom Fire Fest will be on Saturday, October 4th in Hampstead, NC

This annual event features speakers, workshops, and a lively exchange of ideas promoting freedom, liberty, and a brighter political future.

Fire Fest is a great place to test your ideas about personal liberty, the limits of government, and alternatives to the political status quo.” — Kim Acer, Vice Chair

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every autumn pumpkin patches pop up, corn mazes appear, sweet potatoes are harvested, and the Cape Fear Libertarian Party (CFLP) hosts its annual Freedom Fire Fest.On October 4th, starting at noon, at Nineteen Restaurant in Hampstead, the Freedom Fire Fest features workshops and speakers sharing libertarian ideas. This year, in recognition of recent revelations and events restricting freedom of speech, there will also be a panel discussion on the First Amendment.CFLP vice chair Kim Acer tells us the event is open to the public. She says, "This fun event is a great opportunity to share ideas about freedom and to learn more about people taking action to reform and improve our American political system. Following the afternoon schedule, the Cape Fear Libertarian Party will host an evening of festivities, dinner, and a bonfire. "Libertarian candidatesIn prior years, the event featured future presidential, council of state, and senatorial candidates. This year will include the Libertarian candidate running for Mayor of Charlotte as well as potential local and federal candidates for the 2026 election cycle.The party is also welcoming members and new members who might consider a future run for office. Acer adds, "Fire Fest is a great place to test your ideas about personal liberty, the limits of government, and alternatives to the political status quo. The Libertarian Party has room for many freedom lovers who share the view that the parties in power are failing."Cape Fear Libertarian Party Chair Bob Drach says that the Libertarian Party is strong and growing in North Carolina. He notes: "This at a time when independent voters comprise almost 40% of the electorate -- the largest voting bloc in North Carolina. With almost 50,000 registered voters, the Libertarian Party is the clear alternative for all these independent voters who realize the two-party system has failed. It has failed to protect basic liberties like freedom of speech, it has failed by running up debt our children must pay, and it has failed basic functions like improving educational outcomes in our schools."More informationTo learn more about the 2025 Freedom Fire Fest or if you want to attend, visit https://capefearlp.org/freedom-fire-fest/ To learn more about the Libertarian Party in North Carolina, you can visit https://www.lpnc.org/

