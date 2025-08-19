Libertarian Party of North Carolina Condemns Federal Overreach and Erosion of Civil Liberties Under Trump Administration

The Libertarian Party of North Carolina holds its annual convention May 16-18.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Libertarian Party of North Carolina ( LPNC ) today issued a strong condemnation of the Trump administration's recent actions, citing a pattern of federal overreach, disregard for civil liberties, and questionable priorities in law enforcement. The LPNC asserts that these actions undermine the principles of individual liberty and limited government enshrined in the Constitution.“The actions of the Trump administration represent a dangerous escalation of federal power and a blatant disregard for the rights of American citizens," stated Ryan Brown, Chair of the Libertarian Party of North Carolina. "From deploying the military for domestic policing to employing tactics reminiscent of authoritarian regimes, this administration is eroding the very foundations of a free society."The LPNC specifically cited the following concerns:• Militarization of Domestic Policing: The deployment of military personnel in California and Washington D.C. for policing purposes is a violation of the Posse Comitatus Act and an unnecessary escalation of force. Law enforcement should be handled by properly trained and accountable civilian agencies.• Stop and Frisk Tactics: The reported use of stop and frisk tactics in Washington D.C. is a clear violation of the Fourth Amendment, which protects citizens from unreasonable searches and seizures. These tactics disproportionately target minority communities and have been proven ineffective in reducing crime.• Criminalization of Homelessness: The administration's efforts to criminalize homelessness are inhumane and counterproductive. Instead of addressing the root causes of homelessness, such as poverty and lack of affordable housing, the administration is choosing to punish individuals for their circumstances.• Unmarked and Unidentifiable Agents: The use of unmarked, unidentifiable, masked, and armed federal agents to detain and terrorize residents is a hallmark of authoritarian regimes. This practice creates an environment of fear and distrust and undermines the rule of law.• Prioritization of Security: The LPNC also expressed deep concern over the apparent disparity in security measures, with the administration seemingly prioritizing the protection of alleged high-profile offenders while simultaneously eroding the civil liberties of ordinary citizens. The lessening of security for Ghislaine Maxwell and the continued lack of transparency regarding the clients of Jeffrey Epstein raise serious questions about the administration's priorities."The Libertarian Party of North Carolina believes in individual liberty, limited government, and the rule of law," continued Brown. "We call on all elected officials, regardless of party affiliation, to stand up against these abuses of power and defend the rights of all Americans. We urge the Trump administration to immediately cease these unconstitutional and dangerous practices."The LPNC calls for immediate action to restore accountability and transparency in law enforcement, protect civil liberties, and address the root causes of social problems. The party remains committed to advocating for policies that promote individual freedom, personal responsibility, and a government that is limited in scope and accountable to the people.About the Libertarian Party of North Carolina:The Libertarian Party of North Carolina is the state affiliate of the Libertarian Party, the third-largest political party in the United States. The LPNC advocates for individual liberty, limited government, and free markets. The party believes that individuals should be free to make their own choices and that government should not interfere in their lives.

