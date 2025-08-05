The Talk Awards Recognizes Three Businesses with 15th Consecutive Award for Customer Service and Satisfaction

Three businesses continue to build on their foundation of award-winning customer service.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three companies recently hit a milestone — a decade and a half of outstanding customer service and satisfaction as reported directly by customers and honored by the Talk Awards Clevergreen Cleaners in Medford, Massachusetts, is just one of four locations in the greater Boston area. The family-owned-and-operated company specializes in green drycleaning, meaning it uses solvents that are not harmful to the environment or customers. Clothes come back smelling fresh and clean, not smelling like toxic chemicals. The company’s passion is fashion, fabrics and the environment, knowing that the clothes it cares for are worn by people, its valued clients. In addition to being on the cutting edge of technology and methodology in the industry, Clevergreen sets the standard for integrity, quality and service. For more information, visit its Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/clevergreen-cleaners/ Central Coast Orthodontics in Santa Maria, California, treats patients of all ages, offering traditional metal and clear braces, Invisalignclear aligners, surgical orthodontics, and whitening services. Dr. Kirk Specht believes everyone deserves a healthy bite and a confident, beautiful smile, so he and his team provide gentle, efficient and personalized care with a custom treatment plan for each patient. Central Coast Orthodontics’ highly trained, caring team members support and encourage patients throughout treatment. For more information, visit the practice’s Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/central-coast-orthodontics/ Northwest Career College in Las Vegas is a top vocational school that focuses on hands-on learning for real-world impact. The college offers trade school programs and courses in health care, criminal justice, business and technology. This full range of educational possibilities helps boost students’ personal growth, improve their career outlooks, and expand their awareness of their own personal possibilities. The goal is for each student to be the best professional they can be. For more information, visit its Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/northwest-career-college/ The Talk Awards is continually seeking nominations for companies providing top-notch customer or patient service, granting the Talk Award to those that earn high rankings.About The Talk AwardsIn partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, The Talk Awards uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.The Talk Awards is not about businesses competing against one another. Each individual business that is researched receives a star rating, and all those with enough positive feedback, scores and accolades will receive a 4-star to 5-star rating and an award page on The Talk Awards website. Both business owners and consumers can search the award pages to see who has received top honors.The Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.