B&H Worldwide Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Matthew Warrington as Chief Commercial Officer

B&H Worldwide is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Warrington as its new Chief Commercial Officer, effective 1 August 2025.

Matthew’s deep expertise in strategy, logistics & commercial transformation... will be instrumental in accelerating our growth & delivering long-term value to our customers.”
— Stuart Allen, Group CEO

WEST DRAYTON, OUTSIDE THE US OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, the leading specialist in aerospace logistics, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Warrington as its new Chief Commercial Officer, effective 1 August 2025.

Matthew brings to B&H Worldwide more than 30 years of senior leadership experience in international logistics, freight forwarding and supply chain management. He joins from Toll Global Forwarding, where he served as President and led the company’s strategy function.

Matthew’s appointment marks a strategic step forward in strengthening B&H Worldwide’s global commercial capabilities as the company continues to expand its footprint in key aerospace markets.

“We are delighted to welcome Matthew to the executive team at a pivotal time for our business,” said Stuart Allen, Group CEO of B&H Worldwide. “Matthew’s deep expertise in strategy, logistics and commercial transformation combined with his experience across both the customer and operator sides of the industry will be instrumental in accelerating our growth and delivering long-term value to our customers.”

Prior to his role at Toll, Matthew was a Partner and Director at Boston Consulting Group, where he led the Supply Chain practice area for Australia and New Zealand. His extensive career also includes senior positions at Linfox, Visy Group and GrainCorp.

Matthew holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Chemical) and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Melbourne Business School at the University of Melbourne. He is also an experienced company director and non-executive chairman.

Commenting on his appointment, Matthew Warrington said: “I am thrilled to be joining B&H Worldwide at such an exciting stage in its growth. The company’s heritage, specialisation in aerospace logistics and global reputation for excellence set it apart in the industry. I look forward to working with the team to build on this strong foundation and shape the next chapter of commercial success.”

As Chief Commercial Officer, Matthew will be responsible for driving B&H Worldwide’s global commercial strategy, business development and customer solutions, strengthening the company’s position as the go-to partner for aerospace logistics and supply chain management.

