Things You Wouldn't Think to Pack

Welcome New Zags!

We are so excited to be seeing you on campus this fall for Welcome Weekend! As you pack this summer for your first semester of college, we wanted to give you a few items you may not think to pack.

Before we dive into the unexpected items, be sure to check out the official packing list from New Student & Family Programs (NSFP) for all the essentials. You can use that list as a foundation—and then consider a few of our suggestions below!

Desk Fan: Sometimes your dorm can be warm, and a small desk fan allows you to stay cool without taking up a ton of space.

Power Strip with a Surge Protector: Sometimes you will want multiple things plugged in at once and a power strip can help. You can attach a power strip to the side of your desk with a command strip, which allows for easier access.

Long Phone Charger: A long phone charger (6 feet) is especially helpful if you choose to loft your bed. Since power strips are closer to the ground, this allows the charger to reach much closer to your bed.

Shower Shoes: There are many different types of shower shoes. Personally, I would recommend shoes with holes in the bottom which allow for your shoes to dry a little bit faster after showering.

Bathrobe: A student can invest in a bathrobe which can make can be more comfortable for your walks to the shower.

Under Bed Storage: Even if you don't loft your bed, there will be space for storage under your bed. I would put snacks, microwave meals, random miscellaneous items, etc. in some under-bed storage!

Bedside Shelf: A bedside shelf allows for you to keep items right next to your bed for convenience. This can be helpful for lofted or raised beds.

Silverware/Cup/Bowl: It could be helpful to have a couple dining items in your dorm for easy access. You won't need a whole dining set, but having a spoon or fork can be nice for when you are eating something quick in your dorm room. There are kitchen spaces in all of the dorms so you can easily handwash your utensils and bowls.

Pictures of Loved Ones: I always loved having a couple of pictures from home on my desk. The transition to college can be a big one so it can be nice to see a familiar face while you study.

First Aid Kit: It can be nice to have cold and flu medicine in your dorm in case you get sick. I would also recommend ibuprofen, a thermometer, and Band-Aids.

Ear Plugs or Sleep Mask: For many students, this is their first time sharing a room with another person. If you are a light sleeper or need complete darkness to sleep, ear plugs and a sleep mask can help. You can't guarantee that your roommate will go to sleep at the same time as you every night, but these items can help when differences in sleep patterns arise.

Convenient Clothes Hamper: Your dorm room will be close to a laundry room, but it may not be right next to one. You'll want to make sure that your clothes hamper is easy for you to move when it is full.

Your Favorite Laundry Detergent: Make sure to bring your favorite laundry detergent! I would recommend that if you use liquid detergent to try to buy a medium size bottle. It will still last you a long time, but it won't be as heavy for your trip to the laundry room.

Gonzaga is so excited to welcome a new class of Zags to campus later this month. We hope this list gives you a few new ideas as you prepare for this exciting transition. For even more helpful suggestions, be sure to revisit the NSFP Packing List.

Good luck packing, and happy almost move-in!

To learn more about move-in and Welcome Weekend, check out the links below!