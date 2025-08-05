All Aboard! Thomas & Friends™ Returns to The Delaware River Railroad Excursions for an 80th Anniversary Celebration

A Day Out With Thomas is here this weekend!

Everyone’s favorite #1 blue engine will be rolling into town on August 8,9 and 10 to celebrate 80 years of fun, friendship, and railway adventures.

My boy is obsessed with Thomas and this was by far the best day of his life. Plus we did the mining experience as well and he loved finding gemstones! My sweet boy had the best day ever.” — Erin Elizabeth Marino

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This summer, the Delaware River Railroad Excursions is welcoming back a very special guest: Thomas the Tank Engine! As part of the 2025 Day Out With Thomas ™: The Party Tour, everyone’s favorite #1 blue engine will be rolling into town on August 8,9 and 10 to celebrate 80 years of fun, friendship, and railway adventures with Thomas & Friends™.This year’s stop at The Delaware River Railroad Excursions promises to be bigger than ever, featuring a life-sized, talking Thomas engine offering 20-minute train rides along the Delaware River. Guests can enjoy an entire day of exciting family-friendly activities including outdoor lawn games, live entertainment, and lots of confetti-filled photo opportunities with Thomas and Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway.Visitors will also receive an activity sheet guiding them throughout with four key station stops to visit for a free giveaway. Families can also visit the Celebration Station, filled with birthday party-themed fun like balloon tennis and face painting, and stop by the Play Pod to play with Thomas & Friends toys and pick out a temporary tattoo.With plenty of time to explore, guests can also enjoy the day with food and drinks available for purchase on-site, and browse the pop-up gift shop featuring exclusive Thomas & Friends merchandise only available at Day Out With Thomas.Tickets may be purchased at 877trainride.com.The Delaware River Railroad Excursions is a 501 c 3 non-profit living museum.EVENT DETAILS• Dates: August 8,9 and 10• Event Time: 9 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Gates open at 8:30 a.m.)• Location:The Delaware River Railroad Excursions, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865• General Admission (Ages 1+): $22.00• Children Under the Age of 1: Free

