MPD Seeking Suspect in Northwest Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking a suspect in an armed robbery which took place in Northwest.

On Sunday, August 3rd, 2025, at approximately 2:56am, Second District officers responded to the 1100 block of Connecticut Avenue Northwest for reports of a robbery. Upon arrival officers discovered two suspects exited a silver Toyota Rav 4, one suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s jewelry. The victim complied and the suspects got back into the vehicle and fled in an unknown direction.

The suspects were captured by surveillance camera footage and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25117519