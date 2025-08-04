Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,702 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,387 in the last 365 days.

MPD Seeking Suspect in Northwest Robbery

 

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking a suspect in an armed robbery which took place in Northwest.

 

On Sunday, August 3rd, 2025, at approximately 2:56am, Second District officers responded to the 1100 block of Connecticut Avenue Northwest for reports of a robbery. Upon arrival officers discovered two suspects exited a silver Toyota Rav 4, one suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s jewelry. The victim complied and the suspects got back into the vehicle and fled in an unknown direction.

 

 

The suspects were captured by surveillance camera footage and can be seen in the photos below:

 

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

CCN: 25117519

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Seeking Suspect in Northwest Robbery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more