PeopleReign, the leader in AI employee service automation, announces strategic partnership with Technology Partners

PeopleReign and TPI C-level executive roundtables (St. Louis, Dallas)

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PeopleReign, the leader in AI-powered employee service automation, today announced a strategic partnership with Technology Partners, the trusted technology, services, talent, and innovation partner for hundreds of organizations.

Through the partnership, Technology Partners is authorized to sell, implement, and support all PeopleReign applications. As part of the launch, Technology Partners recently hosted two over-subscribed events for C-level executives in St. Louis and Dallas. The events featured PeopleReign CEO Dan Turchin discussing how to lead with intelligence. Lisa Nichols, Technology Partners CEO, welcomed guests and shared her vision for the partnership. A series of fall events will be announced soon.

At a time when demand for AI-driven employee service is growing at a rapid pace, PeopleReign has been adding partners in key markets to help more organizations benefit from 65% ticket and case volume reduction, 90% reduced cost per issue, and significantly improved service quality. Most AI solutions for IT and HR are thin wrappers around foundation large language models (LLMs). PeopleReign automates thousands of the most common employee requests, is pre-integrated with all major enterprise workflow systems, provides AI to assist live agents as well as employees, and delivers value in 30 days or less.

Unlike alternatives, only PeopleReign delivers five AI-first applications that automate the full lifecycle of service requests:

The virtual agent automates IT and HR tasks for employees

Classify routes requests to the best live agent when escalation is required

Recommend provides a set of “next best actions” for live agents

Experience uses sentiment analysis to measure service quality using pulse surveys

Insights uses predictive analytics to help organizations provide continuously better answers

According to Lisa Nichols: “We conduct a thorough review process before offering new products to our customers. PeopleReign’s innovative, human-centric approach to AI aligns well with our commitment to enhancing customer service. Our customers are eager to experience these benefits, and initial feedback from our first two field events has been extremely positive."

According to Dan Turchin: “We selected Technology Partners because the team shares our values and every customer we’ve met trusts them as an innovation resource. They build strong relationships by operating with integrity. We seek out partners capable of helping achieve our mission of delivering better service experiences for the next billion employees. Couldn’t be more excited to welcome Lisa and her amazing team to The Reign Train!”

Contact Christina Perry (christina@peoplereign.io) to learn more about PeopleReign or Ilan Shmargad (ilan@peoplereign.io) to become a certified PeopleReign partner.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.