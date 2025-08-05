The Mycelia Group Launches Free White Paper Series to Guide Founders On What’s Quietly Killing Revenue

The Mycelia Group's new three-part White Paper series, "Fixing What's Quietly Killing Revenue," is for founders, CEOs and CROs looking to realign their organizations for scalable, sustainable growth. Part One is titled, "Revenue Isn't One Role - It's The Whole Culture." Part Two of The Mycelia Group White Paper series, "The Founder Bottleneck," explores how founder-led companies can shift from control to clarity through executive advisory and team empowerment. "From Reactive Firefighting to Strategic Growth," the third in a series of White Papers recently published by The Mycelia Group demonstrates why throwing more effort or headcount at the problem won’t work. Jessica Ferranti, Founder & Fractional CRO, recently launched The Mycelia Group The Mycelia Group provides fractional executive leadership, especially at the CRO level, to businesses seeking scalable systems, enhanced training, operational efficiency, and revenue growth.

Most businesses aren’t failing, they’re simply misaligned. When people, processes, and priorities are out of sync, revenue stalls. These white papers show...why the solution starts at the top.” — Jessica Ferranti, Founder and CEO, The Mycelia Group

JACKSON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mycelia Group , a leading provider of fractional executive leadership and advisory, has released a powerful three-part white paper series titled UNTANGLED: Fixing What’s Quietly Killing Revenue.This no-cost resource is now available exclusively through The Mycelia Group’s website and is designed for founders, CEOs, and revenue leaders looking to realign their organizations for scalable, sustainable growth.The series sheds light on the hidden inefficiencies that hold businesses back, including misaligned departments, founder bottlenecks, disconnected systems, and offers proven strategies to fix them without burning out leadership or ballooning headcount.“Revenue isn’t one person’s job. It’s the outcome of how the entire organization communicates, operates, and executes,” said Jessica Ferranti , founder of The Mycelia Group. “These white papers are a wake-up call for high-growth companies stuck in reactive mode, and a blueprint for building real momentum.”What You’ll Learn in the Series:Part One: “Revenue Isn’t One Role, It’s the Whole Culture”Why sales and marketing misalignment is just a symptom—and how cross-functional strategy, shared KPIs, and streamlined operations drive revenue forward.Part Two: “The Founder Bottleneck”When growth depends too heavily on the founder, growing sustainably becomes impossible. This paper explores how founder-led companies can shift from control to clarity through executive advisory and team empowerment.Part Three: “From Reactive Firefighting to Strategic Growth”Why throwing more effort or headcount at the problem won’t work, and how fractional executive leadership creates the systems, structure, and space for real growth.Who This Is For:-Founder-led businesses ready to scale-Organizations experiencing growth plateaus-Leadership teams stuck in survival mode-Companies with strong talent but no unified strategyEach paper is filled with hard-hitting insights, real-world examples, and practical steps to get companies out of chaos and into alignment.“Most businesses aren’t failing, they’re simply misaligned. When people, processes, and priorities are out of sync, revenue stalls. These white papers show what to fix, how to fix it, and why the solution starts at the top,” added Ferranti. The white paper series is available for free at www.themyceliagroup.com/accessresources/ ###About The Mycelia GroupThe Mycelia Group helps leadership teams scale sustainably without the corporate payroll bloat. The company provides fractional executive leadership as a service (COOs, CMOs, CFOs & more) to fast-growing businesses seeking to design scalable systems, build revenue, and streamline operations. Guided by mycelium, nature’s underground network that powers and connects ecosystems, the firm helps founders and teams establish an internal infrastructure that supports long-term success. For information, visit the www.myceliagroup.com

