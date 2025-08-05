National Academy of Athletics Expands to the Florida Panhandle

New Franchise Launches in Florida Panhandle, Bringing Life-Skills-Focused Youth Sports Programs to Pensacola Families

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Academy of Athletics (NAofA), a national leader in recreational youth sports programming, is proud to announce the launch of its newest franchise in the Florida Panhandle. This expansion brings NAofA’s high-energy, character-driven youth sports programs to families across the greater Pensacola region, under the leadership of local franchise owner Angelica Brooks.NAofA is dedicated to helping kids succeed in life through sports. Its programs emphasize movement, teamwork, and personal growth over competition, teaching life skills like confidence, communication, and resilience while promoting a healthy, happy, active lifestyle. From after-school enrichment and weekend clinics to seasonal camps and recreational leagues, NAofA works in partnership with schools and community organizations to deliver meaningful experiences for kids of all skill levels.“I’m so excited to welcome Angelica to our NAofA franchise family in the Florida Panhandle,” said Aaron Locks, Founder and CEO of the National Academy of Athletics. “Her energy, heart, and commitment to helping kids thrive through rec sports are exactly what we’re all about. It’s an honor to be part of her journey. With strong partnerships in local schools and parks & rec departments, I know she’s going to make a huge impact. This is just the beginning... and I can’t wait to see what’s next.”For Angelica Brooks, launching the NAofA Panhandle franchise is a natural extension of her passion for supporting youth and families in her community. She’s excited to kick off her first all-sport camp on August 23, 2025, and begin offering cheer and dance programs for homeschool students starting August 20. Additionally, Angelica plans to introduce Physical Education programs for homeschool students, which is a state requirement.“I am so honored to be able to bring Panhandle National Academy of Athletics to the Pensacola Panhandle,” said Angelica Brooks, Franchise Owner. “It is so important as parents that we put focus on making sure that our children are healthy, safe, and thriving. The Panhandle National Academy of Athletics helps our children to fight obesity and anxiety while building life skills and confidence that last a lifetime through sports in a safe environment.”Angelica is focused on building strong local partnerships with schools, city parks, recreation departments, and community leaders to deliver engaging and effective programs that get kids moving and having fun.“We want to give kids the chance to learn, grow, and play,” Brooks added. “Sports can do so much more than develop athletic ability—they help shape who kids become.”For more information on upcoming programs or to explore partnership opportunities, visit naofa.info/florida-panhandle or contact Floridapanhandle@naofathletics.com.About the National Academy of AthleticsFounded in 2012, the National Academy of Athletics is on a mission to help kids succeed in life through sports. With franchise locations across the country, NAofA partners with schools, cities, and community organizations to deliver high-quality recreational youth sports programs that promote movement, personal growth, and fun.NAofA camps and programs are designed for kids of all abilities, with an emphasis on skill development, confidence-building, and teamwork. Each program focuses on sport-specific fundamentals while teaching important life lessons like success, failure, and what it means to be part of a team. Kids need role models more than critics, which is why every program is led by NAofA Certified Coaches and Instructors who create a positive, supportive environment both on and off the field.

