Elite Healers Expands Therapist Access During National Wellness Month to Meet NYC’s Rising Demand for Recovery

Elite Healers expands therapist availability this August, offering elite-level recovery and performance care during National Wellness Month in NYC.

This August, we’re making it easier than ever to get elite-level bodywork without a waitlist. We’re meeting demand, and setting a new standard.” — Adam Cardona

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of National Wellness Month, Elite Healers Sports Massage is expanding therapist availability at its Midtown Manhattan flagship location (120 East 56th Street, Suite 420) offering more recovery access to support the city’s peak performance season.

“Progress is made in recovery,” says founder Adam Cardona, LMT, CPT, a nationally featured expert in fascia-focused athletic care.

“This August, we’re making it easier than ever to get elite-level bodywork without a waitlist. We’re meeting demand, and setting a new standard.”

From marathon runners to first responders and performance-driven professionals, Elite Healers’ expanded schedule meets clients where they are—with recovery that works.

The City’s Go-To for Performance-Grade Recovery

Since opening its upgraded facility earlier this year, Elite Healers has experienced a surge in demand from athletes, medical referrals, and high-stress professionals seeking a smarter path to performance and pain relief. Known for blending sports massage, myofascial release, deep tissue, and cupping therapy, Elite Healers provides clinical-grade treatment that doesn’t mimic a spa, it outperforms it.

“We’re not here for candles and cucumber water,” Cardona states. “We’re here to fix what’s broken and keep you in the game.”

New Team Members Incoming

To meet increasing demand, Elite Healers will welcome new licensed massage therapists in August and September, each rigorously trained in our proprietary Elite Method. Developed from over 19 years of Cardona’s clinical expertise, this system ensures every therapist upholds the same gold-standard of care in sports recovery, injury prevention, and performance enhancement.

The Signature Massage Methods for Elite Performers

Elite Healers was founded on the belief that recovery is non-negotiable for performance, whether you're a pro athlete, a Broadway performer, or a high-stress professional navigating life at full tilt. Adam Cardona created this practice to bridge the gap between clinical care and accessible recovery, pioneering a precision-driven massage therapy that goes beyond relaxation.

“At Elite Healers, we treat every client like an athlete because their lifestyle demands it. It’s not your typical spa, it’s a performance hub for those who need to show up strong, every day,” Cardona affirms.

About Adam Cardona

Adam Cardona, LMT, CPT, is a sought-after recovery expert with over 19 years of experience in sports massage, injury prevention, and functional bodywork. He is the founder of Elite Healers Sports Massage and has been featured in Forbes, Runner’s World, Muscle & Fitness, AskMen, Newsweek, LA Weekly, and NY Weekly for his insights on fascia science, athletic longevity, and personalized recovery systems. Adam is also a frequent contributor to wellness podcasts and clinical education programs.

Book Adam for Expert Commentary, Podcasts, or Speaking Engagements

As recovery continues to lead the conversation in wellness, performance, and injury prevention, Adam is available for interviews, panels, and features on:

- The truth about fascia science and its impact on performance

- Injury prevention for athletes, dancers, and first responders

- How personalized recovery plans extend careers and enhance longevity

- The business of building a results-driven clinical wellness brands

- Redefining the role of massage therapy in modern healthcare

To book Adam or request his speaker/media kit, visit www.elitehealerssportsmassage.com

Legal Disclaimer:

