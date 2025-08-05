Dr. Michael K. Gray Launches Music Album, Books, Fashion Brand, Consulting Firm, and Media Show at The MKG Affair

Michael Gray Show Kasa Gray The Gray Group

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Michael K. Gray, a visionary leader in human capital development, policy implementation, and transformational leadership, unveiled a powerful suite of creative and professional projects at The MKG Affair, a landmark celebration of impact and innovation.

Headlining the event was the release of Thanks for the Love, a genre-blending music album that fuses Afrobeat, gospel, reggae, and R&B. With rich instrumentation and purposeful lyrics, the five-track project — “Thanks for the Love,” “Sweet Liberians,” “The Lord Is on Our Side,” “The Kru Song,” and “Wooo” offers a soundtrack of upliftment, resilience, and hope.

“Every lyric, every project I’m launching is rooted in purpose,” said Dr. Gray. “I want to use my voice, knowledge, and platforms to empower others, build systems, and celebrate excellence.”

In addition to the album, Dr. Gray pre-launched two major literary works:

“Never Broken” is a deeply personal journal chronicling his journey of survival, resilience, and growth, offering lessons and encouragement to others.

“Investigating Information and Communication Technologies by University Faculty in Sub-Saharan Africa” is a research-based policy book exploring the intersection of digital transformation, education, leadership, and socioeconomic development across Africa.

Expanding his creative vision, Dr. Gray introduced Kasa Gray, a fashion line inspired by the richness of African culture and identity, merging bold aesthetics with contemporary design.

He also announced the formation of The Gray Group, Inc., a boutique consulting firm specializing in Human Capital Development and Organizational Strategy. The firm partners with institutions and leaders to help them navigate complex challenges across local, national, and international landscapes.

As part of his ongoing commitment to public engagement, Dr. Gray launched The Michael K. Gray Show: Honoring Changemakers, a new multimedia platform highlighting individuals and organizations creating meaningful change in their communities.

The album Thanks for the Love was executive produced by Dr. Michael K. Gray, with production by Adedayo Ajayi (DPLUS) and vocal arrangements by Candice Anderson. Tracks “The Kru Song” and “Wooo” were written by Francis “Cemenco” Worjloh, while the remaining songs were written by Dr. Gray himself.

The event drew a distinguished audience of dignitaries and community leaders, including Commissioner Michèle S. Delisfort, Councilman-At-Large Luis A. Quintana, former Assemblyman Craig A. Stanley, former Councilman Sharif, and a host of civic, academic, and business stakeholders.

