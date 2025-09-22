InsiderWire's Rapid Rise Highlights Independent News in the Conservative Space.

Our growth reflects a demand for honest, patriot-centered news” — Wesley Marius, Founder

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsiderWire, a citizen-run media outlet, has grown rapidly since its launch on X in October 2024. In less than a year, the platform has reached tens of millions of U.S. viewers and generated over one billion views in the political news space.

Known for its slogan, “Independent news for Patriots, by Patriots,” InsiderWire reports that its posts have garnered more than 70 million organic views on X. Coverage of topics such as immigration enforcement updates and government policy changes has drawn significant attention, including shares and endorsements from commentators like Matt Walsh and Senator JD Vance.

InsiderWire’s founder says the outlet’s growth reflects a demand for alternative perspectives on current events. The outlet describes its mission as promoting Christian conservative values and offering a news source tailored to younger audiences, including Gen Z and Millennials.

In 2025, InsiderWire gained national attention with a viral compilation video that showed multiple Democratic senators using nearly identical language in anti-Trump messages. The video, which surpassed one billion combined views, fueled debate over political messaging and was picked up by major networks such as ABC, Fox News, CBS, and Sky News, as well as shared by figures including Elon Musk, Tim Pool, and Charlie Kirk.

With the launch of its official website, insiderwire.com, the outlet says it will expand its reporting through in-depth articles and investigative pieces, signaling a move beyond its social media roots.

