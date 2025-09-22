6th Annual Black Mental Wellness Conference: ‘Reclaiming Our Power and Protecting Our Peace’

Black Mental Wellness Corp Black Mental Wellness Conference Black Mental Wellness Corp 2

Reclaiming our power means owning our narratives, and protecting our peace means prioritizing our wellness—it’s the foundation of our liberation.” — Dr. Nicole Cammack, Founder and CEO

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Mental Wellness, Corp. proudly announces its 6th Annual Black Mental Wellness Conference, to be held on Friday, October 24, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the Silver Spring Civic Building, 1 Veterans Place, Silver Spring, MD. This year’s theme, “Reclaiming Our Power and Protecting Our Peace,” centers on celebrating Black excellence, nurturing community resilience, and moving boldly toward radical healing and liberation.

More than a conference, this event is a cultural and wellness experience where history, identity, and healing converge. Attendees will engage in intentional learning sessions, holistic self-care practices, and thought-provoking discussions that honor the full spectrum of Black mental health experiences.

Immersive, Impactful Programming:

This year’s conference features a range of interactive sessions and panels, including:

● Limitless Vibrations: Unleashing Your Authentic Self – Guided visualization and sound bath meditation to connect with one’s highest potential.

● Brother to Brother: Black Men and Mental Health – A panel offering space for open dialogue about mental health in Black male communities.

● Sister to Sister: Black Women and Mental Health – Honest, healing conversations on resilience, vulnerability, and shared strength.

● It Takes a Village: A Healing Circle for Black Mothers – Community support for mothers navigating life’s challenges.

● Roundtables – Focused discussions on LGBTQ+ mental health, self-care for helping professionals, and the impact of social media on wellness.

● Closing Session: Lived Experiences Panel – Firsthand accounts of resilience and growth in mental health journeys.

Throughout the day, attendees can also enjoy shopping with local vendors and a complimentary lunch provided by Black Mental Wellness.

A Shared Mission, Four Distinct Voices

Founded by four Black women psychologists, Black Mental Wellness, Corp. is committed to increasing mental health awareness, education, and culturally responsive care in Black communities.

“Our conference is a space where we can speak our truths, connect through shared experiences, and leave with tangible tools to thrive,” said Dr. Nicole Cammack, Founder and CEO. “Reclaiming our power means owning our narratives, and protecting our peace means prioritizing our wellness—it’s the foundation of our liberation.”

For Dr. Jessica S. Henry, the conference reflects both urgency and hope. “In a world where our stories are often silenced or rewritten, we create a platform where those stories can be told authentically,” she said. “That’s not just healing—it’s revolutionary.”

Dr. Danielle R. Busby emphasized the importance of representation in mental health spaces: “There is something transformative about walking into a room where you see yourself reflected—in the presenters, the conversations, and the community. It sends a powerful message: you belong here, your wellness matters, and you are not alone.”

For Dr. Dana L. Cunningham, the conference is both a call to action and an act of restoration. “We cannot pour from an empty cup,” she noted. “This gathering is about equipping our community with the knowledge, resources, and encouragement to protect their mental health every single day.”

Call to Action:

The 6th Annual Black Mental Wellness Conference welcomes mental health professionals, educators, students, advocates, and anyone passionate about advancing wellness in the Black community. Early registration is encouraged, as capacity is limited.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, October 24, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM EDT

Location: Silver Spring Civic Building, 1 Veterans Place, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Tickets: Available at www.BlackMentalWellness.com

Join us for a transformative day that celebrates culture, uplifts voices, and empowers communities to reclaim their power and protect their peace.

About Black Mental Wellness, Corp.

Black Mental Wellness, Corp. is a Black woman-founded organization dedicated to providing culturally responsive mental health education, resources, and support. Through workshops, training, advocacy, and community-based programming, the organization works to dismantle stigma, increase access to care, and promote holistic healing in Black communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

