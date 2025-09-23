BTArtboxnails Teams Up with LongHairPrettyNails for Bold New Press-On Nail Collection

Collaborating with LongHairPrettyNails was a natural choice” — BTArtboxnails spokesperson

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BTArtboxnails has partnered with YouTube’s nail art star LongHairPrettyNails to launch a press-on nail collection that’s redefining the at-home manicure experience. This collaboration combines BTArtboxnails’ reputation for quality with LongHairPrettyNails’ creative vision, resulting in a collection designed to inspire confidence and creativity — without the salon price tag.

The partnership introduces eight brand-new press-on nail sets, each containing five curated design styles, for a total of 150/160 nails per box. This level of variety is rare in the press-on nail market and allows users to mix, match, and experiment with endless combinations. From eye-catching art-inspired designs to sleek, classic neutrals, each box is like having an entire nail wardrobe at your fingertips.

For LongHairPrettyNails, known for her detailed tutorials and imaginative designs, this project is more than just a product launch. “These nails are like having more than 20 manicures in one box,” she shares. “I wanted to give people the freedom to create looks that match their mood — whether that’s playful, edgy, or classic. It’s about encouraging everyone to see nail art as a way to express themselves.”

BTArtboxnails has carefully engineered the sets for both style and staying power. Users can choose between quick-dry nail glue or UV/LED gel glue for application, making it easy to achieve a secure, salon-quality manicure at home. When applied correctly, the nails can last up to 30 days, making them perfect for everything from daily wear to special occasions.

Beyond the quality and convenience, this collaboration is about accessibility. That means all beauty lovers can enjoy professional-grade nails.

“Collaborating with LongHairPrettyNails was a natural choice,” said a BTArtboxnails spokesperson. “Her creativity and passion for nail art has inspired millions worldwide, and we wanted to create something that reflects that inspiration. This collection gives people the tools to experiment, to play, and to enjoy the artistry of their own nails.”

The launch is already generating excitement in the nail art community, where fans have eagerly awaited the release since news of the collaboration first surfaced. Social media previews have highlighted the unique designs, with early testers praising the quality, comfort, and versatility of the sets.

The BTArtboxnails x LongHairPrettyNails Collection is available starting today, September 17, 2025, exclusively at BTArtboxnails.com

About BTArtboxnails:

BTArtboxnails is the original creator of XCOATTIPS and an Amazon #1 seller of press-on nails. At BTArtboxnails, our mission is to deliver salon-quality nails that empower busy, independent women to feel their best from the comfort of home. Whether it’s a timeless French manicure or a bold statement look, our products make achieving flawless nails simple, elegant, and luxurious—with less wait time, less damage, and more confidence. Anytime, anywhere.

About LongHairPrettyNails:

LongHairPrettyNails is a popular YouTube content creator and nail artist known for her mesmerizing nail art tutorials, product reviews, and creative design ideas. She has built a dedicated global community by sharing her passion for nail art.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.